2019 U.S. Open odds, predictions: Top tennis expert makes picks for Nadal vs. Medvedev

Rafael Nadal can pull within one grand slam title of Roger Federer's career record of 20 on Sunday when he faces Daniil Medvedev in the 2019 U.S. Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 33-year-old Nadal, the No. 2 seed, has 18 career grand slam titles, including three U.S. Open victories. He is coming off a straight-sets victory over Matteo Berrettini in Friday's semifinal. The 23-year-old Medvedev, the No. 5 seed, will be playing in his first grand slam final. He also won in straight sets in the semifinal, beating Grigor Dimitrov. The 2019 U.S. Open men's final starts at 4 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers list Nadal as a -550 favorite (risk $550 to win $100), while Medvedev is going off at +400 (risk $100 to win $400) in the latest Nadal vs. Medvedev odds. There are a variety of other 2019 U.S. Open odds you can target like the game spread, where Nadal is favored by 6.5 (-130). Before you make any 2019 U.S. Open picks or tennis predictions for the finals, you'll want to see what elite handicapper Sean Calvert is saying.

Calvert is red-hot this year. In March, he took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1, and then he called Adrian Mannarino's Libema Open title at 25-1. At Wimbledon in July, Calvert told his followers to grab 3-1 odds on Novak Djokovic facing Federer in the final, adding that Djokovic would win it all. The result: Djokovic and Federer cruised into the finals, with Djokovic winning the 4 hour, 57-minute marathon for his fifth Wimbledon crown. Anyone who followed Calvert's advice was handsomely rewarded.

Calvert knows that Nadal isn't unbeatable for lower-ranked players on hard courts at majors. In fact, both Lucas Pouille and Fabio Fognini have beaten Nadal in New York.

"Those matches took place in 2015 and 2016, though, and Rafa was really struggling in form and fitness at that stage of his career," Calvert told SportsLine. "However, this time around he comes into the U.S. Open final having won 25 of his last 26 matches. When Nadal is as confident as that run suggests, he can destroy opponents with his lefty forehand down the line, which is arguably the most potent ground stroke in the game."

