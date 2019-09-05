2019 U.S. Open odds, predictions: Women's tennis expert makes picks for Williams vs. Svitolina, Bencic vs. Andreescu

Serena Williams has recaptured her dominant form and stands two wins away from her record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title. She'll compete in the 2019 U.S. Open semifinals at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday against Ukrainian Elina Svitolina. While demolishing Wang Qiang 6-1, 6-0 on Tuesday, Williams did not allow her opponent to hit a single winner, ending the match in just 44 minutes. It was Williams' 100th U.S. Open win. In Thursday's late semifinal, Canadian Bianca Andreescu faces Switzerland's Belinda Bencic. Sportsbooks list Williams as a -280 favorite (risk $280 to win $100) in the latest Williams vs. Svitolina odds, with the Ukrainian getting +230 (risk $100 to win $230) as the underdog. You can also make 2019 U.S. Open picks how many sets the match lasts, whether Williams covers a 4.5-game spread and whether the match goes over or under 20.5 games. With so many wagering possibilities, you'll want to see the tennis picks from legendary expert Gavin Mair before you make any 2019 U.S. Open predictions for Thursday's women's semifinals.

An uncanny international women's tennis guru, Mair called Naomi Osaka winning the 2018 U.S. Open at 32-1, part of his mind-boggling two-year streak. Over that period, $100 bettors following Mair's tournament picks are up more than $21,000. In the U.S. Open alone, $100 bettors are up $4,450.

In the quarterfinals, Mair called all four winners correctly. And before the 2019 U.S. Open, Mair told readers to fade Osaka, the defending champ. He was dead-on, as Bencic eliminated Osaka in straight sets in the fourth round.

Mair knows Williams has battled injuries all year and has not been able to add to her 23 Grand Slam titles. Therefore, Tuesday's performance was eye-opening.

"Williams produced her best performance in several years. She dropped only one game over two sets, with Wang having no impact on the match," Mair told SportsLine, noting Wang was similarly ranked to Williams entering the contest. "There had been no recent sign that Serena was still capable of delivering such a level of play." Last time out, Williams fell to Andreescu in the finals of the Rogers Cup in Toronto. She also lost in the Wimbledon finals to Simona Halep.

At 24, Svitolina is 14 years younger than Williams, and she has not dropped a set in the 2019 U.S. Open bracket. The Ukrainian advanced on Tuesday with a straight-sets victory over Johanna Konta to reach her second Grand Slam semifinal this year.

