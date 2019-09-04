2019 U.S. Open odds, predictions: Women's tennis expert reveals picks for Andreescu vs. Mertens, Bencic vs. Vekic

A pair of extremely competitive women's quarterfinals are on tap Wednesday in the 2019 U.S. Open. At noon ET, 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu plays Belgian Elise Mertens at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Sportsbooks list Andreescu as a -184 favorite (risk $184 to win $100) in the latest Andreescu vs. Mertens odds, with Mertens getting +156 (risk $100 to win $156) as the underdog. At 7 p.m. ET, Swiss star Belinda Bencic takes on Croatia's Donna Vekic. Bookmakers peg Bencic as a -178 favorite (risk $178 to win $100) in the latest Bencic vs. Vekic odds, with the latter getting +150 (risk $100 to win $150) as the underdog. You can also pick how many games and sets each match lasts, or wager on the game spread. Andreescu is favored by 3.5 games over Mertens, while Bencic is favored by 2.5 over Vekic. With so much uncertainty and so many wagering possibilities, you'll want to see the tennis predictions from legendary expert Gavin Mair before you make any 2019 U.S. Open picks for the women's quarterfinals Wednesday.

An uncanny international women's tennis guru, Mair called Naomi Osaka winning the 2018 U.S. Open at 32-1, part of his mind-boggling two-year streak. Over that period, $100 bettors following Mair's tournament picks are up more than $21,000. In the U.S. Open alone, $100 bettors are up $4,450.

For Tuesday's quarterfinals, Mair predicted Serena Williams and Elina Svitolina would win in straight sets, and both crushed their competition. And before this tournament, Mair told readers to fade Osaka, the defending champ. And of course, Bencic eliminated Osaka 7-5, 6-4 on Monday.

Now, Mair has broken down Andreescu vs. Mertens and Bencic vs. Vekic from every angle and locked in best bets on each match. He's only sharing them over at SportsLine.

Mair knows that although Bencic is a deserving favorite, her most recent matchup against Vekic "did not go according to plan, as she was bullied 6-4, 6-1 by Vekic on the clay courts of the French Open." In that match, Mair noted, "the heavy strikes of Vekic were able to exploit the awkwardness of the Swiss player."

This is Bencic's second appearance in a Grand Slam quarterfinal after she also made the 2014 U.S. Open quarterfinals. Vekic is in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The red-hot Mair is highly confident he has both Wednesday winners, and he's recommending one prop bet that pays more than 5-2. You should see Mair's picks and analysis before locking in your U.S. Open picks 2019 for the women's quarterfinals.

Who wins Vekic vs. Bencic and Mertens vs. Andreescu? And exactly how many sets does each match last? Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair's best bets for the U.S. Open women's quarterfinals on Wednesday, all from the acclaimed expert who called Naomi Osaka winning last year's U.S. Open at 32-1.