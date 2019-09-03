2019 U.S. Open odds, predictions: Women's tennis expert reveals picks for Williams vs. Qiang, Svitolina vs. Konta

American Serena Williams tries to move one step closer to her record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title when she faces China's Wang Qiang in Tuesday's 2019 U.S. Open quarterfinals. The match begins at 7 p.m. ET from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. In Tuesday's noon ET quarterfinal, No. 5 Elina Svitolina plays No. 16 Johanna Konta. Williams rolled her right ankle during Sunday's straight-sets win over Petra Martic but still fired 38 winners. Bookmakers list Williams as a -480 favorite (risk $480 to win $100) in the latest Williams vs. Qiang odds, with China's No. 1 player getting +360 (risk $100 to win $360) as the underdog. You can also pick how many sets the match lasts, the exact score of the first set, and whether Williams will cover a 5.5-game spread. This is the first-ever meeting between Williams and Qiang, who has not lost a set this tournament. Before you make any 2019 U.S. Open picks for the women's quarterfinals, you'll want to see the tennis predictions from legendary expert Gavin Mair.

An uncanny international women's tennis guru, Mair called Naomi Osaka winning the 2018 U.S. Open at 32-1, part of his mind-boggling two-year streak. Over that period, $100 bettors following Mair's tournament picks are up more than $21,000. In the U.S. Open alone, $100 bettors are up $4,450.

Now, Mair has broken down Williams vs. Qiang and Svitolina vs. Konta from every angle and locked in his best bets. He's only sharing them over at SportsLine.

Mair knows Svitolina has beaten Konta in all four of their previous matchups. Their last three meetings, however, have been extremely competitive.

"Svitolina plays a style based on being very solid and giving up very few errors," Mair told SportsLine. "It proved to be successful against Madison Keys, who was rushed consistently into making mistakes and went down without laying a glove on the steady Ukranian."

Konta, on the other hand, is more aggressive. "I am a fan of how Konta is playing now, as she opts for an attacking and brave tennis style that maximizes her potential," Mair said.

Mair is confident he has both Tuesday winners, and one of his best bets is a prop play that pays almost 5-1. You need to see Mair's picks and analysis before locking in your own U.S. Open quarterfinal picks.

Who wins Qiang vs. Williams and Konta vs. Svitolina? And which best bet should you make for a nearly 5-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair's five best bets for Tuesday's women's quarterfinals, all from the acclaimed expert who called Naomi Osaka winning last year's U.S. Open at 32-1.