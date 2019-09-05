2019 U.S. Open odds, predictions: Women's tennis expert reveals picks for Williams vs. Svitolina, Bencic vs. Andreescu

Serena Williams will have revenge on her mind when she plays Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in Thursday's 2019 U.S. Open semifinals. At the 2016 Olympics, Svitolina dispatched Williams 6-4, 6-3, prompting Williams to comment she was looking forward to playing her again. The must-see match begins at 7 p.m. ET from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, N.Y. In the nightcap, No. 13-seed Belinda Bencic faces No. 15 Bianca Andreescu. Bookmakers list Williams, who destroyed Wang Qiang 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals, as a -280 favorite (risk $280 to win $100) in the latest Williams vs. Svitolina odds, with the Ukrainian getting +230 (risk $100 to win $230) as the underdog. You can also pick how many sets the match lasts, whether Williams covers a 4.5-game spread and whether the match goes over or under 20.5 games. With so much at stake and so many wagering options, you'll want to see the tennis predictions from legendary expert Gavin Mair before you make any 2019 U.S. Open picks for Thursday's women's semifinals.

Mair knows Williams is coming off a dominant performance in which she did not allow Qiang to hit a single winner. Williams is 4-1 all-time against Svitolina.

"The pair have not played since 2016, when Svitolina took advantage of an out-of-sorts and potentially injured Williams at the Rio Olympics," Mair told SportsLine. "Following that last encounter, Serena stated the words that likely give opponents nightmares: 'I look forward to our next match.'"

At 24, Svitolina is 14 years younger than Williams, and she has not dropped a set in the 2019 U.S. Open bracket. The Ukrainian advanced on Tuesday with a straight-sets victory over Johanna Konta to reach her second Grand Slam semifinal this year.

