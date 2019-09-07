2019 U.S. Open odds, predictions: Women's tennis expert reveals top picks for Williams vs. Andreescu

History is on the line Saturday when Serena Williams goes for her seventh U.S. Open crown, a victory that would give her a record-tying 24 Grand Slam singles titles. The 37-year-old Williams will play 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu at 4 p.m. ET from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Williams is trying to erase the memory of last year's U.S. Open final, when she lost in straight sets to long-shot Naomi Osaka, and a victory would tie her with Margaret Court for the all-time major record. Sportsbooks peg Williams as a -320 favorite (risk $320 to win $100) in the latest Williams vs. Andreescu odds, up from an open of -270, with the 19-year-old getting +260 (risk $100 to win $260) as the underdog, up from +220. You can also pick whether the match lasts two or three sets, if it goes over or under 21.5 games, and whether Williams covers a 4.5-game spread, among many other options. With very little previous head-to-head match history to go on, you need to see what famed women's tennis expert Gavin Mair is picking before you lock in any 2019 U.S. Open picks or Williams vs. Andreescu predictions of your own.

An uncanny international women's tennis guru, Mair called Naomi Osaka winning the 2018 U.S. Open at 32-1.

In the quarterfinals, Mair called all four winners correctly. And before the 2019 U.S. Open, Mair told readers to fade Osaka, the defending champ. He was dead-on, as Belinda Bencic eliminated Osaka in straight sets in the fourth round. Also before this tournament, Mair recommended backing Andreescu as a 20-1 long shot who could very well win it all.

Mair knows Williams and Andreescu have met once before: last month in the Rogers Cup final. Andreescu led 3-1 in the first set when Williams retired due to an upper back injury. Williams looks healthy now, and "her awesome ball-striking remains the biggest weapon in the history of women's tennis," Mair told SportsLine.

But Andreescu won't be intimidated, according to Mair. "The young Canadian has a character that thrives in the spotlight and appears fearless to be in the biggest matches," he said. She has not lost a completed match since mid-March and has won two important hard-court titles in that span. Andreescu, though, needed three sets to win her last three matches at the 2019 U.S. Open, and she'll be playing in her first Grand Slam final.

With so much on the line, and such a contrast in styles between the 37-year-old Williams and the 19-year-old Andreescu,

