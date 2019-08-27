2019 U.S. Open: Serena Williams defeats Maria Sharapova in straight sets to advance to the second round

NEW YORK -- Serena Williams overpowered Maria Sharapova 6-1, 6-1 in a first-round matchup between two of tennis' biggest stars at the 2019 U.S. Open. Williams advances to the second round, where she will face 17-year-old wild-card entry Caty McNally, a fellow American.

Williams' victory over Sharapova took just 59 minutes, and it's her 19th consecutive win against Sharapova dating to 2005. During that span, Sharapova has won a total of only three sets.

In her first U.S. Open match since the controversial 2018 championship match against Naomi Osaka, Williams played arguably her best match of the year. Williams, 37, hit 16 winners to Sharapova's six.

Monday was the first time Williams and Sharapova have faced each other at the U.S. Open. They've played each other at each of the other three Grand Slams: Wimbledon, French Open and the Australian Open. In their career head-to-head matchups, Williams leads 20-3.