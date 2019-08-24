2019 U.S. Open women's odds, picks, best predictions: Tennis expert says Serena Williams primed for upset

Defending champion Naomi Osaka enters the 2019 U.S. Open amid a swirl of uncertainty. As a result, she's only the fourth favorite on the 2019 U.S. Open odds board. A knee injury forced Osaka to retire last week from her quarterfinal match at the Cincinnati Masters, and she was knocked out in the first round of the last two Grand Slam tournaments. The year's final major starts Monday from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. Serena Williams, who lost to Osaka in last year's U.S. Open final, is the 5-1 favorite in the latest 2019 U.S. Open odds, followed by Simona Halep (15-2), Ashleigh Barty (15-2), Osaka (12-1), Madison Keys (16-1), Karolina Pliskova (16-1), Bianca Andreescu (18-1) and Petra Kvitova (18-1). With so much uncertainty among the top contenders, you need to see the 2019 U.S. Open picks and predictions from legendary women's tennis expert Gavin Mair.

An uncanny international women's tennis guru, Mair called Osaka winning the 2018 U.S. Open at 32-1, part of his mind-boggling two-year streak. Over that period, $100 bettors following Mair's tournament picks are up more than $21,000. In the U.S. Open alone, $100 bettors are up $4,450.

At this year's French Open, Mair told readers to back 60-1 long shot Marketa Vondrousova. When she made it all the way to the finals, anyone who had listened to Mair's advice was able to hedge for big profits.

Now, Mair has analyzed the latest women's U.S. Open odds 2019 and released his coveted best bets to win. They are all long shots of 16-1 or higher, including an astronomical underdog. He's only sharing them at SportsLine.

One huge shocker Mair is calling for at U.S. Open 2019: Williams, who has 23 Grand Slam singles title, falls short despite her status as the clear Vegas favorite. There are far better values in the 2019 U.S. Open field than the 5-1 premium you'll need to pay for her.

Williams will begin her journey through the 2019 U.S. Open bracket against Maria Sharapova, with Barty the top seed in her quarter of the draw. Mair expects Williams, who's 2-0 all-time versus Barty, to fare well early in the tournament, but then falter. "Serena Williams is, as she tends to be, guarded about her well-being, but recent evidence suggests her body has become more susceptible to breaking down the longer a tournament goes on," Mair told SportsLine.

Sharapova reached the fourth round of the Australian Open before losing to Barty. Williams, meanwhile, has reached the finals of just two tournaments in 2019.

Instead, Mair is high on three long shots on the 2019 U.S. Open odds board, including a young "incredible talent" everyone is dismissing. According to Mair, this overlooked player "will win Grand Slam titles" and her first could come at the U.S. Open 2019. Find out how it is, and get all of Mair's U.S. Open best bets, over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2019 U.S. Open? Which massive long shots stun the tennis world? Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair's best bets to win the U.S. Open, all from the international tennis expert who called Naomi Osaka winning last year's U.S. Open at 32-1.