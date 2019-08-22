2019 U.S. Open women's odds, picks, predictions: Tennis expert says Serena Williams primed for upset

The U.S. Open has crowned a different female champion each of the past five years, and the last 11 Grand Slams have been won by 10 different players. Parity reigns on the women's side, which means another drama-filled Grand Slam when the 2019 U.S. Open gets underway. The year's final major begins on Monday, Aug. 26 from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. Williams, who shares the Open Era record of six U.S. Open singles titles with Chris Evert, enters as the 5-1 favorite in the latest 2019 U.S. Open odds, followed by reigning Wimbledon champ Simona Halep (15-2), reigning French Open champ Ash Barty (15-2), 2018 U.S. Open champ Naomi Osaka (12-1), Madison Keys (16-1), Karolina Pliskova (16-1), Bianca Andreescu (18-1) and Petra Kvitova (18-1). With so many legitimate contenders, you should listen to the 2019 U.S. Open picks and predictions from legendary women's tennis expert Gavin Mair.

An uncanny international women's tennis guru, Mair called Osaka winning the 2018 U.S. Open at 32-1, part of his mind-boggling two-year streak. Over that period, $100 bettors following Mair's tournament picks are up more than $21,000. In the U.S. Open alone, $100 bettors are up $4,450.

At this year's French Open, Mair told readers to back 60-1 long shot Marketa Vondrousova. When she made it all the way to the finals, anyone who had listened to Mair's advice was able to hedge for big profits.

One huge shocker Mair is calling for at U.S. Open 2019: Williams, who has 23 Grand Slam singles title, falls short despite her status as the clear Vegas favorite.

"Serena Williams is, as she tends to be, guarded about her well-being, but recent evidence suggests her body is more susceptible to breaking down the longer a tournament goes on," Mair told SportsLine. "This was the case in Toronto, where she made it to the final only to retire at the start of her match with Bianca Andreescu. I also believe Williams is struggling to find her best tennis deep into a tournament. Such incidences occurred in one-sided defeats in last year's U.S. Open final against Osaka, and against Halep in this year's Wimbledon final."

