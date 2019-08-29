2019 US Open: How to watch, live updates, results, scores, stream, schedule, TV channel

The tennis season is nearing its end and the top players will take to Queens for the fourth and final Grand Slam of 2019. The US Open returns to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows from Aug. 26 to Sept. 8.

Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka will each look to defend their 2018 singles titles.

Djokovic will go for his fifth Grand Slam title in his last six attempts. Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in the longest Wimbledon final ever, and that came after winning the Australian Open in January, where he defeated Rafael Nadal in the final. At the French Open championship in June, it was Nadal who put a stop to Djokovic's streak in the semifinals. Djokovic, 32, has pushed his career Grand Slam championship total to 16 titles, behind only Nadal's 18 and Federer's 20.

Osaka followed up her first career Grand Slam title in New York last year with a three-set victory over Petra Kvitova to win the Australian Open in January. She became the first woman to win consecutive Grand Slam singles titles since Serena Williams in 2015, and was the first player to follow up her first Grand Slam singles title with another at the next event since Jennifer Capriati in 2001. At the French Open, Osaka was upset in the third round, and lost in the first round at Wimbledon.

At the end of July, Osaka shared a post on Twitter discussing her struggles since the Australian Open, writing that she's relearning how to have fun playing again. Osaka retired from her quarterfinal match at the Western & Southern Open, the final hard court tournament before the US Open, with a left knee injury. At the draw ceremony on Thursday, she said that the injury is getting better.

Here is all of the information you need to know about the 2019 US Open.

Where: Queens, New York

When: Aug. 26 to Sept. 8

TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN.com, WatchESPN app

Highlights: CBS Sports HQ

Today's Notable Matches

(all times eastern)

Second Round

Danil Medvedev (5) vs. Hugo Dellien -- in progress

Stan Wawrinka (23) vs. Jeremy Chardy -- in progress

John Isner (14) vs. Jan-Lennard Struff -- 3 p.m.

Nick Kyrgios (28) vs. Antoine Hoang -- 5:30 p.m

Rafael Nadal (2) vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis -- 9 p.m.

Andrea Petkovic def, Petra Kvitova (6), 6-4, 6-4

Naomi Osaka (1) vs. Magda Linette -- in progress

Simona Halep (4) vs. Taylor Townsend -- 2 p.m.

Kiki Bertens (7) vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova -- 3 p.m

Caroline Wozniacki (19) vs. Danielle Collins -- 7 p.m.

Coco Gauff vs. Timea Babos -- 7 p.m.

Draws, matchups

On the women's side, Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova renewed their rivalry in the first round, with Williams winning in straight sets. Its the 19th consecutive time Williams has beaten Sharapova. You can read more about that here.

Naomi Osaka, meanwhile, opened her title defense with a three-set win over Anna Blinkova. Wimbledon champion Simona Halep has made her way to the second round, and will have a tough road to the final, with Barbora Strycova, Caroline Wozniacki, Bianca Andreescu, Danielle Collins, and Lesia Tsurenko all in her half of the draw.

On the men's side, Djokovic, the defending men's champion, has been drawn in the same half as Federer, setting up a potential semifinal between the two. In their US Open matchups, the record is split, 3-3, with Djokovic winning the past three, including the 2015 championship match.

Nadal could face 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic or John Isner in the Round of 16, and if the seedings hold up, we could see another Djokovic-Nadal final. They've faced off three times at the championship in New York. It's also worth noting that throughout their storied rivalry, Nadal and Federer have never faced each other at the US Open. But a matchup between the two will only happen if they meet in the final.

Tournament schedule

Aug. 26-27: Men's & Women's Round 1

Aug. 28-29: Men's & Women's Round 2

Aug. 30-31: Men's & Women's Round 3

Sept. 1-2: Men's & Women's Round of 16

Sept. 3-4: Men's & Women's Quarterfinals

Sept. 5: Women's Semifinals

Sept. 6: Men's Semifinals

Sept. 7: Women's Final

Sept. 8: Men's Final

Who wins the 2019 US Open? And which massive long shots stun the tennis world? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert's coveted US Open picks, all from the renowned expert who's returned nearly $7,200 on his US Open bets. Get your first month for just $1 with promo code: KATHERINE.