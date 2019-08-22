2019 US Open: How to watch, stream, schedule, results, TV channel

The tennis season is nearing its end and the top tennis players will take to Queens for the fourth and final Grand Slam of 2019. The US Open is set to take place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows from Aug. 26 to Sept. 8.

Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka will each look to defend their 2018 singles titles.

Djokovic will go for his fifth Grand Slam title in his last six attempts. Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in the longest Wimbledon championship match ever, and that came after winning the Australian Open in January, where he defeated Rafael Nadal. At the French Open championship in June, it was Nadal who put a stop to Djokovic's streak in the semifinals. Djokovic, 32, has pushed his career Grand Slam championship total to 16 titles, behind only Nadal's 18 and Federer's 20.

Osaka followed up her first career Grand Slam title with a three-set victory over Petra Kvitova at the Australian Open in January. She became the first woman to win consecutive Grand Slam singles titles since Serena Williams in 2015, and was the first player to follow up her first Grand Slam singles title with another at the next event since Jennifer Capriati in 2001. At the French Open, Osaka was upset in the third round, and lost in the first round at Wimbledon.

At the end of July, Osaka shared a post on Twitter discussing her struggles since the Australian Open, writing that she's relearning how to have fun playing again. Osaka retired from her quarterfinal match at the Western & Southern Open, the final hard court tournament before the US Open, with a left knee injury. At the draw ceremony on Thursday, she said that the injury is getting better.

Here is all of the information you need to know about the 2019 US Open.

Where: Queens, New York

When: Aug. 26 to Sept. 8

TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN.com, WatchESPN app

Highlights: CBS Sports HQ

Draws, matchups

On Thursday, the US Open announced the draws for both the women's and men's singles tournament. On Wednesday, the USTA announced the men's and women's singles seeds. Before we highlight some of the interesting matchups, here are the full draws:

On the women's side, we have a rivalry renewed with Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova facing each other in the first round. It's the first time these two have faced each other at the US Open, and the first match between the two in over three years. Another must-watch women's first round match will be Aryna Sabalenka versus Victoria Azarenka.

Osaka will open her title defense against Anna Blinkova, who is coming off a quarterfinal finish at the Bronx Open. Simona Halep will have a tough road to the final, having to get past Barbora Strycova, Caroline Wozniacki, Bianca Andreescu, Danielle Collins, or Lesia Tsurenko.

On the men's side, Djokovich, the defending men's champion, has been drawn in the same half as Federer, setting up a potential semifinal between the two. In their US Open matchups, the record is spilt, 3-3, with Djokovic winning the past three, including the 2015 championship match.

Nadal could face 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic or John Isner in the Round of 16, and if the seedings hold up, we could see another Djokovic-Nadal final. They've faced off three times at the championship in New York. It's also worth noting that throughout their storied rivalry, Nadal and Federer have never faced each other at the US Open. But a matchup between the two will only happen if they meet in the final.

Tournament schedule

The full schedule will be released on Friday, once the final qualifying match concludes.

Aug. 26-27: Men's & Women's Round 1

Aug. 28-29: Men's & Women's Round 2

Aug. 30-31: Men's & Women's Round 3

Sept. 1-2: Men's & Women's Round of 16

Sept. 3-4: Men's & Women's Quarterfinals

Sept. 5: Women's Semifinals

Sept. 6: Men's Semifinals

Sept. 7: Women's Final

Sept. 8: Men's Final

