2019 US Open: Live updates, how to watch Rafael Nadal vs. Daniil Medvedev with Rafa up two sets to none

Second-seeded Rafael Nadal and 5th-seeded Daniil Medvedev will play in Sunday's US Open men's singles final. Nadal is seeking his 19th Grand Slam singles title, and fourth US Open title, while Medvedev is playing in his first major final.

Nadal, 33, is on a 10-match winning streak and has dropped just one set (4R, Marin Cilic) en route to his fifth US Open final appearance. Another Grand Slam title would place Nadal just behind Roger Federer's all-time record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles. Novak Djokovic, the youngest of the 'Big Three' at 32-years-old, has a total of 16. With another title in New York, Nadal would pass Djokovic (3) and be one shy of Federer's record five.

Nadal is playing in his third Grand Slam of 2019. He lost to Djokovic at this year's Australian Open, extended his own record with a 12th French Open crown in Paris. He is the only player -- man or woman -- to win the same Grand Slam tournament 12 times. The last time Nadal reached three major finals in a single season was in 2017, the same year he last won the US Open.

Medvedev, 23, is the first Russian man to reach the US Open final since Marat Safin won the tournament in 2000. If Medvedev wins on Sunday, he would become the first player outside the Big Three to win a major championship since Stan Wawrinka at the 2016 US Open. That's 11 Grand Slam tournaments without a victor not named Federer, Djokovic or Nadal.

Medvedev has been spectacular this summer, proving himself to be the real deal in the lead up hard court events to the US Open. The question for Medvedev will be whether or not he can sustain his rise in tennis, keep the momentum going and close out his season with the first Grand Slam title of his career. He's played 24 hard court singles matches since July 30, and there's a possibility that the wear and tear of his body will catch up to him, if not, already has.

The crowd for Sunday's final will undoubtedly root for Nadal, but we've already learned this tournament that playing the villain role doesn't bother Medvedev. In fact, he claims the booing does just the opposite and fuels him to a win.

