2019 US Open: Novak Djokovic booed by crowd after retiring in middle of match due to shoulder injury

Novak Djokovic could not finish his US Open match against Stan Wawrinka on Sunday, and after being forced to retire from the competition due to a left shoulder injury, he was met with boos from the fans.

The defending US Open champion saw the end of his time in the tournament a lot sooner than expected thanks to an injury that proved too difficult to manage during the third set. After dropping his first sets 6-4 and 7-5 and going down 2-1 in the third, he made the decision to retire the match. The 32-year-old has been dealing with the lingering injury for some time and just has not been able to overcome it.

Many fans in attendance at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York did not seem to be understanding of the situation and were vocal about their thoughts on Djokovic's decision.

The frustrations from the crowd no doubt came because they wanted to see the match play out, but the broadcasters noted that Djokovic is historically one of the ultimate competitors in the game and would have continued if he was able to. The fans booed the Wimbledon champion as he packed up his things, though there were some claps scattered in as well. Djokovic gave the crowd a very sarcastic thumps up as he left the court.