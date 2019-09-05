2019 US Open: Rafael Nadal advances to semifinals in straight sets, but Diego Schwartzman's hustle was on full display with this shot

On Wednesday, Rafael Nadal (2) got past Diego Schwartzman (20) 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 to move within two wins of his 19th career Grand Slam title. Nadal will face No. 24 ranked Matteo Berrettini in the semifinal match on Friday.

With Nadal having won the first set 6-4, and serving to close out the second set of the match, Schwartzman's hustle was on full display to execute this winner against Nadal. Schwartzman was absolutely relentless in his attempt to win the point, and his lunging forehand passing shot could end up being one of the best shots of the entire tournament. Take a look:

Standing all of 5'7", Schwartzman battled back, winning four straight games, to even the set at 5 apiece. But throughout the nearly three hour-long match, Nadal proved to be too much for the 27-year-old Argentinian. While the 8-0 record suggests complete dominance for Nadal in the pair's matchups, Schwartzman hasn't been one to go down without a fight. Schwartzman has taken sets off Nadal in two matches; at the French Open and the 2015 US Open.

Wednesday was Schwartzman's second quarterfinal appearance at the US Open, coming after his four-set upset the No. 6 seed Alexander Zverev in the round of 16.