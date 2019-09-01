2019 US Open: Reigning champion Naomi Osaka knocks out Coco Gauff in straight sets
Osaka will face the 13th seed, Belinda Bencic in the fourth round on Monday
NEW YORK -- The reigning US Open champion and World No. 1 player Naomi Osaka knocked out 15-year-old, American wild card Cori "Coco" Gauff 6-3, 6-0 in the third round at the US Open.
In her first US Open singles appearance, Gauff couldn't maximize on opportunities and was overpowered by Osaka, who notched her 10th straight victory in Queens.
Gauff was the youngest player to reach the third round of the US Open since 1996.
Osaka will advance to the fourth round, where she'll face the 13th seed, Belinda Bencic, who advanced on a walkover when Anett Kontaveit withdrew due to illness.
This post will be updated with more information.
