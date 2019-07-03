2019 Wimbledon Championships results: Scores, schedule, upcoming matches
Updated results from All England Club, where a number of upsets have already shaken up the tourney
Not even two rounds through the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, Grand Slam projections took a dramatic turn thanks to the upsets of big-name veterans like Venus Williams and highly ranked contenders like Alexander Zverev and Naomi Osaka.
That means this year's action at All England Club is all the more intense, what with prestigious icons like Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty, the current world-ranked women's No. 1, vying for glory against an early trend of unpredictability -- headlined by historic wins for 15-year-old Cori "Coco" Gauff and America's Reilly Opelka.
As the rest of the Wimbledon Championships unfold, keep it locked right here at CBS Sports for notable results across both men's and women's singles, as well as prominent upcoming matches on the schedule:
Notable upcoming matches
Third round
- No. 11 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 21 David Goffin (July 5, TBA)
- No. 3 Karolina Pliskova vs. No. 28 Hsieh Su-wei (July 5, TBA)
- No. 8 Elina Svitolina vs. No. 31 Maria Sakkari (July 5, TBA)
Notable men's singles results
Second round
- Reilly Opelka defeats No. 22 Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 8-6
- No. 11 Daniil Medvedev defeats Alexei Popyrin 6-7, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4
First round
- Jiri Vesely defeats No. 6 Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5
- Thomas Fabbiano defeats No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3
Notable women's singles results
Second round
- No. 3 Karolina Pliskova defeats Monica Puig 6-0, 6-4
First round
- Cori Gauff defeats Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4
- Yulia Putintseva defeats No. 2 Naomi Osaka 7-6, 6-2
- Magdalena Rybarikova defeats No. 10 Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-4
