2019 Wimbledon: Dates, times, matches, schedule, how to watch, stream, TV channels

Ashleigh Barty won her first singles Grand Slam and Rafael Nadal won his record 12th title in the French Open at the end of May, but there's even more elite tennis competition on tap for July thanks to The Championships in Wimbledon.

As big names like Barty, Nadal, Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem, Simona Halep, Sloane Stephens, Serena Williams and reigning Wimbledon champions Angelique Kerber and Novak Djokovic take the court in London, keep it locked right here at CBS Sports for everything you need to know about this month's international tourney:

What is Wimbledon?

Like the French Open, Australian Open and US Open, Wimbledon is one of the four annual Grand Slams (or majors) on the tennis schedule, meaning it's one of the sport's biggest events of the year -- both in the size of the competitive field and in the attention it draws. More than that, it's the oldest tennis tournament in the world, debuting with a field of 22 back in 1877.

Where is Wimbledon?

In Wimbledon, of course! If you're not familiar, the town itself is located slightly southwest of London, England, with a population of just under 70,000. The tournament, specifically, is held at Wimbledon's All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, a private members' venture overseen by British royalty. The Club, which has hosted the tourney since its inaugural competition, is the last remaining major facility with grass courts.

When is Wimbledon?

Wimbledon is the third of the four majors during the annual tennis season, traditionally played over two weeks in late June and early July. This year's competition began with qualifying matches on June 24 but officially got underway with first-round action July 1. The official dates of the entire Championships are July 1-14. The women's singles final will be held on Saturday, July 13, while the men's singles final will be held on Sunday, July 14.

How to watch Wimbledon

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, Tennis Channel

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Note: fuboTV can be streamed on multiple platforms, including streaming devices, computer browsers, Smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets, and more. Among the connected devices: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS and Roku.

More Wimbledon information

You can find more Wimbledon information, including a complete schedule of daily matches, on the Championships' official website.