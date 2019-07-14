2019 Wimbledon odds, picks, predictions: Tennis expert reveals best picks for Roger Federer vs. Novak Djokovic

Two of the top men's tennis players of all-time, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, collide on Sunday in a star-studded 2019 Wimbledon men's singles final at Centre Court of the All England Club. The action begins at 9 a.m. ET. Federer enters the Wimbledon 2019 final with the most grand slam titles at 20, while Djokovic ranks third behind Federer and Rafael Nadal with 15. Federer enters the match after beating Nadal in four sets in the semifinal. Djokovic also needed four sets to win his semi over Roberto Bautista Agut. Vegas lists Djokovic as the -184 favorite (risk $184 to win $100), with Federer going off at +158 (risk $100 to win $158) in the latest Djokovic vs. Federer odds. There are a variety of other 2019 Wimbledon odds you can target like the game spread, where Djokovic is favored by 2.5. You can also back Djokovic to win in straight sets at +280. Before locking in your Djokovic vs. Federer picks, see the 2019 Wimbledon predictions for the men's finals from British grass court tennis expert Sean Calvert.

An uncanny handicapper who's been cashing consistently for six-plus years, Calvert took down a huge score in March on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1 and followed that up last month by calling Adrian Mannarino's Libema Open title at 25-1. The Libema Open is a grass court event like Wimbledon, a surface Calvert knows better than anyone. Not only did he call Andy Murray's 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon championships, but anyone who has followed his grass court picks is up nearly $4,400.

Before Wimbledon began, Calvert told readers to back a Federer vs. Djokovic final at +300. "The +300 on Djokovic facing Federer in the final will probably prove a wise investment," he said at the time. And that's exactly what happened.

Now, Calvert has dialed in on Djokovic vs. Federer and locked in multiple 2019 Wimbledon best bets for Sunday. Not only is he picking the winner, he's also betting on how many sets the match lasts. He's sharing it all only at SportsLine.

Calvert has factored in that Djokovic has gotten the best of Federer in their recent meetings. In fact, Djokovic is 8-2 in the last 10 matches against Federer. In addition, the Serb is 2-1 against Federer on grass even though that surface is the Swiss pro's favorite.

Calvert also has considered that, in two Wimbledon finals, Djokovic beat Federer even though the Swiss legend served as well as he could. Federer hit 69 percent of his first serves in 2014 and 66 percent in 2015, but still lost to Djokovic both times because the Serb was able to defend his second serve much better than Federer. Nothing suggests that will change on Sunday.

But just because Djokovic has had success against Federer recently doesn't mean he'll get the best of the Swiss maestro.

Calvert has also considered that Federer has been much more tested that Djokovic. The Swiss pro has taken down three seeded opponents (No. 27 Lucas Rouille in the third round, No. 8 Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals and No. 3 Nadal). Meanwhile, Djokovic has faced only two (No. 21 David Goffin and No. 23 Bautista Agut), neither in the top 20. Bautista Agut had his moments against Djokovic, showing that the world No. 1 is not unbeatable.

Federer is an astonishing 101-12 in this tournament. In Wimbledon singles finals alone, he's 8-4, with his last championship coming just two years ago.

Not only is Calvert releasing his confident winner, he's also including how many sets the match will last. You can only see his in-depth picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Federer vs. Djokovic? And exactly how long will the match last? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert's strong 2019 Wimbledon picks for Sunday's men's final, all from the British tennis expert who's up nearly $4,400 on grass court events and predicted a Djokovic vs. Federer final.