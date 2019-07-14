2019 Wimbledon odds, picks, predictions: Tennis expert reveals optimal picks for Roger Federer vs. Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will add one more chapter to their storied rivalry on Sunday when the two tennis greats meet in the 2019 Wimbledon men's singles final at Centre Court of the All England Club. The match, which starts at 9 a.m. ET, will be their 48th meeting, making it the second-most played rivalry in the Open Era to Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, who have played 54 times. The last time the duo squared off, Djokovic won a three-hour marathon at the 2018 Paris Masters. Vegas lists Djokovic as the -184 favorite (risk $184 to win $100), while his Swiss opponent is going off as the underdog at +158 (risk $100 to win $158) in the latest Djokovic vs. Federer odds. There are a variety of other 2019 Wimbledon odds you can target like the game spread, where Djokovic is favored by 2.5. Before locking in your Djokovic vs. Federer picks, see the 2019 Wimbledon predictions for the men's finals from British grass court tennis expert Sean Calvert.

An uncanny handicapper who's been cashing consistently for six-plus years, Calvert took down a huge score in March on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1 and followed that up last month by calling Adrian Mannarino's Libema Open title at 25-1. The Libema Open is a grass court event like Wimbledon, a surface Calvert knows better than anyone. Not only did he call Andy Murray's 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon championships, but anyone who has followed his grass court picks is up nearly $4,400.

Before Wimbledon began, Calvert told readers to back a Federer vs. Djokovic final at +300. "The +300 on Djokovic facing Federer in the final will probably prove a wise investment," he said at the time. And that's exactly what happened.

Calvert knows that Djokovic has a successful track record against Federer. In addition to holding the lead in the all-time series, 25-22, Djokovic has won eight of the last 10 matchups. Djokovic also has taken two of the three meetings on grass: the Wimbledon finals in 2014 and 2015. The last time Federer beat Djokovic was back in 2015 at the ATP World Tour Finals.

Calvert also has considered that if this match is close and goes to a fifth set, Djokovic has the edge. He ranks second among active players in fifth-set win rate at 75.7 percent and five-set victories (28-9). In recent years, he has been especially dominant when matches at the majors have gone the distance. Dating to Wimbledon 2010, Djokovic has won 19 of 23 five-setters, with 10 of those victories coming top-10 opponents.

But just because Djokovic has had success against Federer recently doesn't mean he'll get the best of the Swiss maestro.

Calvert has also considered that Federer has been much more tested that Djokovic. The Swiss pro has taken down three seeded opponents (No. 27 Lucas Rouille in the third round, No. 8 Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals and No. 3 Nadal). Meanwhile, Djokovic has faced only two (No. 21 David Goffin and No. 23 Bautista Agut), neither in the top 20. Bautista Agut had his moments against Djokovic, showing that the world No. 1 is not unbeatable.

Federer is an astonishing 101-12 in this tournament. In Wimbledon singles finals alone, he's 8-4, with his last championship coming just two years ago.

