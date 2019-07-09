2019 Wimbledon odds, picks, predictions: Tennis expert reveals picks for Novak Djokovic vs. David Goffin

World No. 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic gets a tough test in the 2019 Wimbledon quarterfinals when he faces surging Belgian David Goffin on Wednesday. The match begins at 8 a.m. ET from Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Djokovic has dropped only one set this tournament as he looks for his fifth Wimbledon title, while Goffin, 28, has put it all together to reach his first quarterfinal at this event. In their most recent meeting two years ago at Monte Carlo, Goffin beat Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 7-5. Still, bookmakers list Djokovic as a -2300 favorite (risk $2,300 to win $100) in the latest Djokovic vs. Goffin odds, with Goffin getting +1380 (risk $100 to win $1,380) as the underdog. The over-under for total games is 39, with Djokovic favored by 7.5 on the game spread. You can also back Djokovic to win three sets to none at -165. Before you make any Djokovic vs. Goffin picks and 2019 Wimbledon predictions for the quarterfinals, be sure to see what British grass-court tennis expert Sean Calvert has to say.

An uncanny handicapper who's been cashing consistently for six-plus years, Calvert took down a huge score in March on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1 and he followed that up this month by calling Adrian Mannarino's Libema Open title at 25-1.

The Libema Open is a grass-court event like Wimbledon, a surface Calvert knows better than anyone. Not only did he call Andy Murray's 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon championships, but anyone who has followed his grass-court picks is up nearly $4,400. Now, Calvert has broken down the latest Djokovic vs. Goffin odds and released his Wimbledon best bets, including exactly how long the match lasts. He's only sharing it all over at SportsLine.

Calvert knows Djokovic is 5-1 all-time versus Goffin, and that the latter's 2017 win came on clay, not the grass surface they'll play on Wednesday.

But the British tennis expert also has been struck by what he's seen from Goffin, who took out No. 11 seed Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller before handling Fernando Verdasco in four sets on Monday. Goffin has held serve 86 percent of the time during the 2019 grass-court circuit.

"After plenty of rough luck with injuries, Goffin looks like he's back to his best," Calvert told SportsLine. "And assuming he doesn't get nervous in his first Wimbledon quarterfinal, and just his third time at this stage of any major, he could well make this a match. At his best, Goffin's ball striking is right up there with the elite players."

Calvert is confident he has the Djokovic vs. Goffin winner, and he's going big on exactly how long the match lasts. He's also giving out his recommended bets for the other three quarterfinals: Roger Federer vs. Kei Nishikori; Rafael Nadal vs. Sam Querrey; and Guido Pella vs. Roberto Bautista Agut. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins Goffin vs. Djokovic? Exactly how many games does the match last? And how should you bet every Wimbledon quarterfinal? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert's coveted 2019 Wimbledon quarterfinal picks, all from the British expert whose followers are up nearly $4,400 in grass-court events.

