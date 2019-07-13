2019 Wimbledon odds, picks, predictions: Tennis expert reveals picks for Roger Federer vs. Novak Djokovic

Already the all-time leader in grand slam victories, Roger Federer can win a 21st grand slam title and ninth Wimbledon crown on Sunday when he squares off against rival Novak Djokovic in a highly-anticipated men's final at Centre Court of the All England Club. The 2019 Wimbledon final features the top seed, defending champion and No. 1 player in the world (Djokovic) against the second seed, top Wimbledon champion of all-time and No. 3-ranked player (Federer). Djokovic enters the Wimbledon 2019 men's final having dispatched Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets. Federer also needed four sets to defeat another rival, Rafael Nadal. Sunday's match is at 9 a.m. ET. Oddsmakers list Djokovic as the -184 favorite (risk $184 to win $100), while Federer is going off at +158 (risk $100 to win $158) in the latest Djokovic vs. Federer odds. There are a variety of other 2019 Wimbledon odds you can target like the game spread, where Djokovic is favored by 2.5. Before locking in your Djokovic vs. Federer picks, see the 2019 Wimbledon predictions for the men's finals from British grass-court tennis expert Sean Calvert.

An uncanny handicapper who's been cashing consistently for six-plus years, Calvert took down a huge score in March on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1 and followed that up last month by calling Adrian Mannarino's Libema Open title at 25-1. The Libema Open is a grass court event like Wimbledon, a surface Calvert knows better than anyone. Not only did he call Andy Murray's 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon championships, but anyone who has followed his grass court picks is up nearly $4,400.

Before Wimbledon began, Calvert told readers to back a Federer vs. Djokovic final at +300. "The +300 on Djokovic facing Federer in the final will probably prove a wise investment," he said at the time. And that's exactly what happened.

Calvert has dialed in on Djokovic vs. Federer and locked in multiple 2019 Wimbledon best bets for Sunday.

Calvert knows Djokovic has had Federer's number recently. The Serb has won eight of the last 10 meetings between the two. In addition, Djokovic already has beaten Federer two of three times on grass, Federer's preferred surface.

Calvert also knows that Djokovic had a much less stressful semifinal than Federer. While both semis went four sets, Djokovic's match lasted two hours, 48 minutes, while Federer's semifinal against Nadal went more than three hours. Djokovic's match also ended earlier, giving him more time to recover for the Wimbledon 2019 final.

But just because Djokovic has had success against Federer recently doesn't mean he'll get the best of the Swiss maestro.

Calvert has also considered that Federer has been much more tested that Djokovic. The Swiss pro has taken down three seeded opponents (No. 27 Lucas Rouille in the third round, No. 8 Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals and No. 3 Nadal). Meanwhile, Djokovic has faced only two (No. 21 David Goffin and No. 23 Bautista Agut), neither in the top 20. Bautista Agut had his moments against Djokovic, showing that the world No. 1 is not unbeatable.

Federer is an astonishing 101-12 in this tournament. In Wimbledon singles finals alone, he's 8-4, with his last championship coming just two years ago.

Calvert is releasing his confident winner and how many sets the match will last.

Calvert has made picks for Sunday's men's final.