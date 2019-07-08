2019 Wimbledon odds, picks, predictions: Tennis expert reveals picks for Serena Williams vs. Alison Riske

Americans Serena Williams and Alison Riske clash in the 2019 WImbledon women's quarterfinals on Tuesday, each coming off impressive victories. The match begins at 8 a.m. ET from the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London. Williams, the 11-seed, dismantled Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-2 to move one step closer to her eighth Wimbledon crown at age 37. The unseeded Riske, 29, upset world No. 1 and pre-tournament favorite Ashleigh Barty 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, ending Barty's 15-match winning streak to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal. Bookmakers list Williams as a -360 favorite (risk $360 to win $100) in the latest Williams vs. Riske odds, with Riske getting +290 (risk $100 to win $290) as the underdog. The over-under on total games is 19, and Williams is favored by 4.5 on the game spread. Before you make any Williams vs. Riske picks and Wimbledon predictions, see what red-hot British tennis expert Gavin Mair has to say.

Mair is the expert who called Naomi Osaka winning the 2018 U.S. Open championship at 32-1, and over the past two years, he's up an astounding 213 units on his picks to win tournaments and quarters. That means if you had simply placed $100 on each of those picks, you'd be up $21,300.

Before Wimbledon 2019, Mair told SportsLine readers to fade Barty despite her dominant form. The result: Barty was sent packing in the fourth round, eliminated by the world's 55th-ranked player.

Mair knows Williams is one Grand Slam title away from tying Margaret Court's record of 24, and that it's a realistic goal given several top seeds have lost. More importantly, Williams said she's not bothered by the knee issue that short-circuited her clay swing. "I feel confident that I can actually move and I don't have to go for winners so soon because I'm in pain," she told reporters. "Now I can just play my game, hit shots, and not have to worry about anything else. It's good when your mind is clear and you can just play."

But Riske, who has played doubles with Williams, won't be intimidated. "Bring it on," she said of her first-ever singles match versus Williams. Riske's game is highly suited to grass -- she's 9-1 on the surface this year -- and she's already knocked off three Wimbledon title contenders: Barty, Belinda Bencic and Donna Vekic.

"Riske is a tidy and creative player who applies her game successfully to grass-court tennis," Mair told SportsLine.

Riske is playing daring, aggressive tennis without the pressure of expectations. Against Barty, she took chances and broke the world's No. 1 player four times on four tries.

