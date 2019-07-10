2019 Wimbledon odds, picks, predictions: Tennis expert reveals picks for Simona Halep vs. Elina Svitolina

Former world No. 1 Simona Halep of Romania faces Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in what could be a very competitive 2019 Wimbledon semifinal on Thursday morning. Halep, the No. 7 seed, and Svitolina, the No. 8 seed, have split eight all-time matchups. This is their first meeting on grass, and the match begins at 8 a.m. ET from Centre Court at the All England Club. Halep has the edge in big-stage matches, having won the 2018 French Open and making the Wimbledon semifinals once before. Svitolina is making her first Grand Slam semi appearance. The latest Halep vs. Svitolina odds list Halep as a -220 favorite (risk $220 to win $100), with Svitolina getting +182 (risk $100 to win $182) as the underdog. Halep is favored by 3.5 on the game spread, and she's a slight +115 underdog to win in straight sets, among many wagering options. Before you make any Halep vs. Svitolina picks and 2019 Wimbledon predictions, see what red-hot British tennis expert Gavin Mair has to say.

Mair is the expert who called Naomi Osaka winning the 2018 U.S. Open championship at 32-1, and over the past two years, he's up an astounding 213 units on his picks to win tournaments and quarters. That means if you had simply placed $100 on each of those picks, you'd be up $21,300.

Before Wimbledon 2019, Mair told SportsLine readers to fade world No. 1 and pre-tournament favorite Ashleigh Barty despite her dominant form. The result: Barty was sent packing in the fourth round, eliminated by the world's 55th-ranked player. Anyone who followed his advice dodged a major bullet.

Now, Mair has dialed in on Svitolina vs. Halep and locked in his best bets. Not only is he picking the winner, he's also betting on how many sets it lasts. He's sharing it all over at SportsLine.

Mair knows the powerful Halep, 27, has improved dramatically on grass and comes in off three convincing straight-sets wins, including a domination of American sensation Coco Gauff. Halep has dropped only one set through five Wimbledon matches. This is the same pro who held the world No. 1 ranking for a combined 64 weeks, the 10th-longest tenure in history.

But just because Halep has a more glittering pedigree doesn't mean she'll beat Svitolina, the first Ukrainian to reach a Grand Slam semifinal since the country became an independent nation in 1991.

Svitolina, 24, is a grinder who runs everything down, extending points and making opponents uncomfortable. She is well-suited to take on Halep, according to Mair. "Halep likes to counter-punch by creating angles to move her opponent off-balance," Mair told SportsLine. "Svitolina rarely falls into the trap created by counter-punchers and has a strong career record against players similar to Halep."

Svitolina has knocked off two seeded players at Wimbledon and just dispatched her quarterfinal opponent, Karolina Muchova, in 94 minutes.

Mair is confident he has the Halep vs. Svitolina winner, and he's also going big on how long the match lasts. As a bonus, Mair is including his best bets for Serena Williams vs. Barbora Strycova in the other Wimbledon semifinal. You can only see his 2019 Wimbledon picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Svitolina vs. Halep? And exactly how many sets does it last? Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair's strong Wimbledon semifinal picks, all from the acclaimed expert who correctly predicted world No. 1 and pre-Wimbledon favorite Ash Barty would be eliminated early.