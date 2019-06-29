2019 Wimbledon odds, picks, predictions: Top-rated tennis expert says Rafael Nadal primed for upset

The 2019 Wimbledon Championships begin on Monday from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and history suggests one of four men will walk away with the title. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray have won every Wimbledon men's singles crown since 2003, and this year, the top three favorites come from that group. Sportsbooks list Djokovic, the 2019 Australian Open champ, as the 3-2 favorite in the latest 2019 Wimbledon odds, followed by Federer (3-1) and Nadal (5-1), who just won the French Open. Murray, returning from hip surgery, has not played a competitive singles match this year and is 50-1 to take the Wimbledon 2019 crown. On the 2019 WImbledon odds board, Murray sits behind younger contenders like Alexander Zverev (14-1), Stefanos Tsitsipas (16-1), Marin Cilic (25-1), Milos Raonic (25-1) and Kevin Anderson (25-1). Before you make any 2019 Wimbledon picks, you'll want to see the predictions from British grass-court tennis expert Sean Calvert.

An uncanny handicapper who's been cashing consistently for six-plus years, Calvert took down a huge score in March on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1 and he followed that up this month by calling Adrian Mannarino's Libema Open title at 25-1.

The Libema Open is a grass court event like Wimbledon -- a surface Calvert knows better than anyone. Not only did he call Andy Murray's 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon championships, but anyone who has followed his grass court picks is up nearly $4,400. Now, Calvert has broken down the latest Wimbledon 2019 odds and released his pick to win. He's sharing it over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Calvert wants no part of Nadal despite the Spaniard going 32-5 this year and reaching the finals of both 2019 majors, winning one. Nadal enters Wimbledon 2019 on the heels of wins at the French Open and Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome. He beat Thiem and Djokovic, respectively, in the finals and comes into London with plenty of momentum.

Before those two wins, however, Nadal had failed to make the final of five straight tournaments, including the Madrid Open and Barcelona Open on his home soil. And he was bounced by Nick Kyrgios in the second round of the Abierto Mexicano TELCEL in Acapulco three months ago. Calvert told SportsLine that Nadal is typically winded or injured after dominating on clay and won't be in top form at Wimbledon. There are far better values in the 2019 Wimbledon bracket than the 5-1 premium you'll need to pay for Nadal.

Calvert knows there's a chance the Big Four's stranglehold at Wimbledon ends this year. One shocking underdog he's eyeing is Matteo Berrettini, who's getting 40-1 Wimbledon 2019 odds.

"He won in Stuttgart without even dropping serve and didn't lose serve at all for his first six matches on grass this summer. That was against decent opposition, too," Calvert told SportsLine. "The Italian then made the semifinals in Halle before losing out to David Goffin, but if Berrettini gets a favorable draw, he could go far at a big price." Berrettini was bounced in the first round at Wimbledon last year by Jack Sock, but owns an ATP rank of No. 20 and stands a tall 6-5.

Calvert, who has seen "eye-catching performances" from several long shots on the grass court circuit, is targeting one long shot who could stun the tennis world based on his expected draw. Calvert is highly confident he has the Wimbledon 2019 winner. You can only see it at SportsLine.

So who wins Wimbledon 2019? And which massive long shot stuns the tennis world? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert's coveted Wimbledon picks, all from the British expert whose followers are up nearly $4,400 in grass court events.