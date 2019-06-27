2019 Wimbledon odds, picks, predictions: Top tennis expert says Rafael Nadal primed for upset

Roger Federer tries to make history when the 2019 Wimbledon Championships begin on Monday in London. Federer, who turns 38 in August, would be the oldest player to win a Grand Slam singles title if he takes down his ninth Wimbledon crown at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. His toughest competition, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, won the year's first two majors. Bookmakers list Djokovic, the Australian Open champ, as the 3-2 favorite in the latest 2019 Wimbledon odds, followed by Federer (3-1) and Nadal (5-1), who just won the French Open. That victory gave Nadal an eye-popping 18 Grand Slam singles titles, two behind Federer's all-time record. Other top 2019 Wimbledon contenders include Alexander Zverev (14-1), Stefanos Tsitsipas (16-1), Marin Cilic (25-1), Milos Raonic (25-1) and Kevin Anderson (25-1) Before you make any 2019 Wimbledon picks, listen to the predictions from British grass-court tennis expert Sean Calvert.

An uncanny handicapper who's been cashing consistently for six-plus years, Calvert took down a huge score in March on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1 and he followed that up this month by calling Adrian Mannarino's Libema Open title at 25-1.

The Libema Open is a grass court event like Wimbledon -- a surface Calvert knows better than anyone. Not only did he call Andy Murray's 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon championships, but anyone who has followed his grass court picks is up nearly $4,400. Now, Calvert has broken down the latest Wimbledon 2019 odds and released his pick to win. He's sharing it over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Calvert wants no part of Nadal despite the Spaniard going 32-5 this year and reaching the finals of both 2019 majors, winning one. Nadal enters Wimbledon 2019 on the heels of wins at the French Open and Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome. He beat Thiem and Djokovic, respectively, in the finals and comes into London with plenty of momentum.

Before those two wins, however, Nadal had failed to make the final of five straight tournaments, including the Madrid Open and Barcelona Open on his home soil. And he was bounced by Nick Kyrgios in the second round of the Abierto Mexicano TELCEL in Acapulco three months ago. Calvert told SportsLine that Nadal is typically winded or injured after dominating on clay and won't be in top form at Wimbledon. There are far better values in the 2019 Wimbledon bracket than the 5-1 premium you'll need to pay for Nadal.

Calvert says Murray is an intriguing proposition at 50-1 given his hometown status and strong Wimbledon pedigree. However, he just returned from hip surgery and has yet to play a competitive singles match this year. The quartet of Murray, Federer, Nadal and Djokovic has won every Wimbledon singles crown since 2003.

"But big-hitting types like Milos Raonic, Kevin Anderson and Marin Cilic have all made the final here in the last three years," Calvert said. "In addition, a new crop of players believes they're ready to step up."

