2019 Wimbledon odds, predictions: Tennis expert reveals picks for Novak Djokovic vs. Roberto Bautista Agut

Four-time Wimbledon champion and top-seeded Novak Djokovic faces his nemesis, Roberto Bautista Agut, in the first of two Wimbledon semifinals on Friday. The match begins at 8 a.m. ET from Centre Court at the All-England Club. Bautista Agut, a 31-year-old Spaniard, has beaten Djokovic in both matchups this year and three of the past five. They've never played on grass, though, and Bautista Agut will be playing in his first Grand Slam semifinal. Bookmakers list Djokovic as a -1200 favorite (risk $1,200 to win $100) in the latest Djokovic vs. Bautista Agut odds, with the latter getting +840 (risk $100 to win $840) as the underdog. Djokovic is a -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) to win in straight sets and is favored by 7.5 on the game spread, among many other wagering options.

In March, Dominic Thiem won Indian Wells. Last month, Adrian Mannarino won the Libema Open title. The Libema Open is a grass-court event like Wimbledon. Andy Murray won Wimbledon championships in 2013 and 2016.

In Wednesday's quarterfinals, Roger Federer defeated Kei Nishikori three sets to one.



Calvert knows Djokovic, the world's top-ranked player, comes in off a clinical, 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 quarterfinal destruction of David Goffin in which Djokovic converted seven of 10 break points. This is Djokovic's ninth Wimbledon semifinal. And all-time, he's 7-3 against Bautista Agut.

But just because Djokovic is the favorite with more Grand Slam experience doesn't mean he'll roll over Bautista Agut.

The Spaniard has a tendency to frustrate Djokovic, as Bautista Agut showed in best-of-three sets wins at Miami and Doha this year. In most matches, Djokovic wears down his opponent. But Bautista Agut never gets tired, and his deep, flat groundstrokes prevent opponents from hitting winners. Like Djokovic, Bautista Agut has lost only one set at Wimbledon.

"The low bouncing surface makes RBA's flat hits tricky to defend. If he can keep his composure, he has a chance to make the Serb work quite hard here," Calvert told SportsLine.

The second semifinal features Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal.

