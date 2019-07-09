2019 Wimbledon odds, predictions: Tennis expert reveals picks for Rafael Nadal vs. Sam Querrey

No. 3 seed Rafael Nadal continues his quest for a third Wimbledon men's singles crown when he faces unseeded American Sam Querrey in Wednesday's quarterfinals. The 2019 Wimbledon match begins around 10 a.m. ET from Court 1 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Nadal is coming off a straight-sets shellacking of Joao Sousa that took just 1 hour, 45 minutes. Querrey is eyeing his second-ever Wimbledon semifinal berth and should be confident after beating Nadal in their most recent meeting at the 2017 Mexico Open final. Still, bookmakers list Nadal as a -1050 favorite (risk $1,050 to win $100) in the latest Nadal vs. Querrey odds, with Querrey getting +680 (risk $100 to win $680) as the underdog. The over-under for total games is 31, with Nadal favored by 6.5 on the game spread. If you like Nadal to win in straight sets, you can bet that at -110 (risk $110 to win $100), among many other wagering options. Before you make any Nadal vs. Querrey picks and 2019 Wimbledon predictions for the quarterfinals, be sure to see what British grass-court tennis expert Sean Calvert has to say.

An uncanny handicapper who's been cashing consistently for six-plus years, Calvert took down a huge score in March on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1 and he followed that up this month by calling Adrian Mannarino's Libema Open title at 25-1. The Libema Open is a grass-court event like Wimbledon, a surface Calvert knows better than anyone. Not only did he call Andy Murray's 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon championships, but anyone who has followed his grass-court picks is up nearly $4,400.

Moreover, before Wimbledon 2019 even began, Calvert told his followers to bet Querrey at 38-1 to win his quarter -- and Querrey is one match away from cashing that monster bet. Now, Calvert has broken down the latest Nadal vs. Querrey odds and released his 2019 Wimbledon best bets. He's only sharing them at SportsLine.

Calvert knows Nadal has beaten Querrey in four of their five matchups, though this is the first meeting on grass. And Nadal is in dominant form, as he has not lost a service game since the second set of the second round. Against Sousa, Nadal uncorked 30 winners while making just 10 unforced errors.

But just because Nadal is rolling doesn't mean he'll roll over Querrey, who has a big serve of his own. Querrey has twice upset the world's top-ranked player at Wimbledon, beating Novak Djokovic in 2016 and Andy Murray in 2017.

"Querrey has taken at least one set from Nadal in four of their five meetings on clay and hard courts, and grass should favor Querrey more," Calvert told SportsLine.

Calvert is confident he has the Nadal vs. Querrey winner, and he's going big on a prop bet you should see. He's also recommending 2019 Wimbledon picks for the other three quarterfinals: Roger Federer vs. Kei Nishikori, Novak Djokovic vs. David Goffin, and Guido Pella vs. Roberto Bautista Agut.

Who wins Nadal vs. Querrey? What is the best bet for this must-see match? And how should you pick every Wimbledon quarterfinal? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert's coveted 2019 Wimbledon quarterfinal picks, all from the British expert whose followers are up nearly $4,400 in grass-court events.