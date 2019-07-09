2019 Wimbledon odds, predictions: Tennis expert reveals picks for Roger Federer vs. Kei Nishikori

Homing in on his record ninth Wimbledon crown, No. 2 seed Roger Federer faces a stiff challenge in Wednesday's quarterfinals when he takes on No. 8 Kei Nishikori. This 2019 Wimbledon match is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET from Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Federer, 37, lost to Nishikori in straight sets in their most recent matchup last November, the third time the Japanese player has beaten the Swiss maestro in 10 tries. Still, bookmakers list Federer as a -1050 favorite (risk $1,050 to win $100) in the latest Federer vs. Nishikori odds, with Nishikori getting +680 (risk $100 to win $680) as the underdog. The over-under for total games is 29, with Federer favored by 6.5 on the game spread. You can also bet Federer to win in straight sets at -115. Before you make any Federer vs. Nishikori picks and predictions for the 2019 Wimbledon quarterfinals, be sure to see what British grass-court tennis expert Sean Calvert has to say.

Calvert knows Federer has won six of the past seven meetings and enters the 2019 Wimbledon quarterfinals in fine form. In his fourth-round wipeout of Matteo Berrettini, Federer made just five unforced errors. He's won 12 straight sets since dropping one in the first round, and by beating Nishikori he'd become the first player in the Open Era to win 100 matches at a Grand Slam tournament.

But Nishikori won't be an easy out by any means. He's appearing in his fifth straight Grand Slam quarterfinal, a streak matched only by Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Moreover, Nishikori has won 21 straight Grand Slam matches against players not named Djokovic or Nadal. Eight years younger than Federer, Nishikori has shown he's capable of pulling off big upsets, like he did in shocking Djokovic at the 2014 U.S. Open.

