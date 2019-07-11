2019 Wimbledon odds, predictions: Tennis expert reveals picks for Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal

A clash of the titans is in store for tennis fans on Friday when No. 2 seed Roger Federer plays No. 3 Rafael Nadal in the 2019 Wimbledon semifinals. The must-see match begins around 10 a.m. ET from Centre Court at the All England Club. The all-time greats are meeting for the 40th time with Nadal holding a 25-14 edge, including a straight-sets win in the French Open semifinals last month. This is the first time they've played at Wimbledon since Nadal won an epic 2008 final, edging Federer 9-7 in the fifth set. Nadal has won two Wimbledon crowns, compared to a record eight titles for Federer. Before you make any Federer vs. Nadal picks and 2019 Wimbledon predictions for the men's semifinals, see what British grass-court tennis expert Sean Calvert has to say.

An uncanny handicapper who's been cashing consistently for six-plus years, Calvert took down a huge score in March on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1 and he followed that up last month by calling Adrian Mannarino's Libema Open title at 25-1. The Libema Open is a grass-court event like Wimbledon, a surface Calvert knows better than anyone. Not only did he call Andy Murray's 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon championships, but anyone who has followed his grass-court picks is up nearly $4,400.

In Wednesday's quarterfinals, Calvert told readers to bet Federer at +230 (risk $100 to win $230) to defeat Kei Nishikori three sets to one -- and that's exactly what happened.

Calvert knows Nadal is itching to catch Federer in the race for Grand Slam titles. Nadal owns 18, two behind Federer's all-time record haul. Despite having a tougher Wimbledon draw than Federer, Nadal has dropped only one set. In his dominant quarterfinals win against Sam Querrey, Nadal broke serve six times. Grass typically favors Federer, but observers agree the grass is playing slower this year, mitigating some of Federer's advantage.

But just because Nadal, 33, is four years younger than Federer and in better current form doesn't mean he'll get the best of the Swiss maestro.

Federer typically elevates his game at this stage of Wimbledon; he's 11-1 in the semifinals. All-time at Wimbledon, Federer is a stunning 100-12, and at this tournament, he's been broken just three times. After dropping the first set to Nishikori on Wednesday, Federer stormed back to win three straight, finishing with 54 winners and 11 aces.

