2019 Wimbledon odds, predictions: Tennis expert reveals top picks for Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal

Winners of a combined 38 Grand Slam singles titles, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal meet in a must-see Wimbledon semifinal on Friday. The match begins around 10 a.m. ET from Centre Court at the All England Club. Federer, 37, has won 20 Grand Slam crowns and is looking to add to his record haul of eight Wimbledon titles. Grass is his favorite surface, and he's won more matches at Wimbledon, 100, than any player in any Grand Slam tournament. Nadal, though, has looked dominant at Wimbledon, dropping only one set. In his last three matches, he has blasted 109 winners against just 34 unforced errors. He also holds a 25-14 all-time edge versus the Swiss maestro. Bookmakers list Nadal as a -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Federer vs. Nadal odds, with Federer getting +110 (risk $100 to win $110) as the underdog. On the game spread, Nadal is favored by 1.5. You can also bet Nadal to win in straight sets at +350 and Federer to win in straight sets at +500, among many wagering options.

Calvert knows Nadal, a two-time Wimbledon champ, is in rare form. This is only the second time he's made the Wimbledon semifinals having dropped just one set. And the first time it happened, in 2008, he won the title after beating Federer in a five-set marathon. Nadal's return game has never been better too. Over his last three matches, he's created 35 break points and converted 16 of them.

But just because Nadal, 33, is four years younger than Federer and in better current form doesn't mean he'll get the best of the Swiss maestro.

Federer typically elevates his game at this stage of Wimbledon; he's 11-1 in the semifinals. All-time at Wimbledon, Federer is a stunning 100-12, and at this tournament, he's been broken just three times. After dropping the first set to Nishikori on Wednesday, Federer stormed back to win three straight, finishing with 54 winners and 11 aces.

