2019 Wimbledon women's odds, picks, predictions: Proven tennis expert says Ashleigh Barty primed for upset

New world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty looks to continue her dominant run when the 2019 Wimbledon Championships open Monday from London. The 23-year-old Australian won her first Grand Slam singles title at the French Open, and she's now won 12 straight matches. Barty could become the first Australian woman to win Wimbledon since her mentor, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, did it in 1980. Bookmakers list Barty as the 4-1 favorite in the latest 2019 Wimbledon odds, followed by seven-time winner Serena Williams (6-1), reigning U.S. Open champ Naomi Osaka (9-1), Petra Kvitova (12-1), 2018 Wimbledon winner Angelique Kerber (14-1) and Karolina Pliskova (16-1). With so many legitimate contenders and dangerous long shots in the field, you'll want to see what women's tennis expert Gavin Mair has to say before locking in any 2019 Wimbledon picks or predictions.

An uncanny international women's tennis guru, Mair called Osaka winning the 2018 U.S. Open at 32-1, part of his mind-boggling two-year streak. Over that period, $100 bettors following Mair's tournament picks are up more than $21,000.

At last month's French Open, Mair told readers to back 60-1 long shot Marketa Vondrousova. When she made it all the way to the finals, anyone who had listened to Mair's advice was able to hedge for big profits.

Now, Mair has analyzed the latest women's Wimbledon odds 2019 and released his best bets to win. Three are 25-1 long shots or higher, including an astronomical underdog.

One huge shocker Mair is calling for at Wimbledon 2019: Barty, the red-hot Vegas favorite, stumbles big-time. "Barty's achievements are impressive, but it would not be a surprise for her sudden enhancement in profile to have an effect," Mair told SportsLine. "The only player to win the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back since 2003 is Serena Williams, who did it twice. History is not on Barty's side."

Mair has also locked in the fate of Williams, who surprisingly has only entered five tournaments this year and withdrawn from three. "Williams' prolonged disregard for the grind of life on the tour suggests that she is reaching the end of her career, and the only logical reason for her to continue as a tennis professional is to break the existing record for Grand Slam victories," Mair told SportsLine. "Serena holds 23 titles, one less than Margaret Court, although the Australian collected her trophies in the 1960s and 1970s in a far less competitive era of the sport."

"The best chance of further Grand Slam glory for Williams is either at Wimbledon, where she has won seven titles, and at September's U.S. Open, where she has won six times," Mair said.

