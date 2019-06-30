2019 Wimbledon women's odds, picks, predictions: Top tennis expert says Ashleigh Barty primed for upset

While the usual suspects could dominate the men's side of the draw, Wimbledon 2019 on the women's side could be more wide open. The prestigious major starts on Monday from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Five different women have won the crown the last six years, with Serena Williams being the only repeat winner. Angelique Kerber won last year's Wimbledon title, but at 14-1, she's only the fifth biggest favorite in the current 2019 Wimbledon odds. French Open champion and world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty remains the 4-1 overall 2019 Wimbledon women's favorite, followed by Williams (6-1), defending U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka (9-1), two-time Wimbledon champ Petra Kvitova (12-1), Kerber (14-1) and world No. 3 Karolina Pliskova (16-1). With so many legitimate contenders prepping for a memorable fortnight, you should listen to the 2019 Wimbledon picks and predictions from legendary women's tennis expert Gavin Mair.

An uncanny international women's tennis guru, Mair called Osaka winning the 2018 U.S. Open at 32-1, part of his mind-boggling two-year streak. Over that period, $100 bettors following Mair's tournament picks are up more than $21,000.

At last month's French Open, Mair told readers to back 60-1 long shot Marketa Vondrousova. When she made it all the way to the finals, anyone who had listened to Mair's advice was able to hedge for big profits.

Now, Mair has analyzed the latest women's Wimbledon odds 2019 and released his best bets to win. Three are 25-1 long shots or higher, including an astronomical underdog.

One huge shocker Mair is calling for at Wimbledon 2019: Barty, the red-hot Vegas favorite, stumbles big-time. "Barty's achievements are impressive, but it would not be a surprise for her sudden enhancement in profile to have an effect," Mair told SportsLine. "The only player to win the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back since 2003 is Serena Williams, who did it twice. History is not on Barty's side."

Another stunner: Mair is high on Belinda Bencic, a long shot at 25-1 Wimbledon odds. "It's only a matter of time before the very talented Swiss starts to win Grand Slam titles with regularity," Mair told SportsLine. "Bencic has every tool in her arsenal to dominate women's tennis. As a teenager, she looked like a dead certainty to stay in the top 10 of the worldwide tennis rankings, but injuries have curtailed her progress." Bencic now has a WTA rank of No. 13.

"2019 has delivered a return to the big time for Bencic," Mair said. "She won in Dubai and has made the final rounds of several other important tournaments, including a grass court event in Mallorca last week." At the Mallorca Open, Bencic defeated top-ranked Angelique Kerber in the semis (2-6, 7-6, 6-4). She also took down the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in February.

