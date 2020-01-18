2020 Australian Open: How to watch, stream, live updates, scores, results, TV channel

The first of the four Grand Slams of the 2020 tennis seasonis taking place in Melbourne, Australia. The Australian Open returns to Melbourne Park with the first round kicking off on Jan. 19 and the tournament ending on Feb. 2 with the Men's Singles Final bringing things to a close. This will be the 108th edition of the competition.

Reigning champions Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka will be looking to repeat in their respective singles category. Djokovic currently leads the men's side with the best odds to win the whole thing. But in a sign that perhaps there's some shift in the tide in that division, the Big 3 -- Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal -- don't have the top three odds. Wedged between Nadal, who's in second, and Federer, who's in fourth, is 23-year-old Daniil Medvedev, who rocketed into the public eye during the 2019 US Open. Of course, Medvedev ultimately fell to Nadal in the final, which extended the Big 3's Grand Slam title streak to 12.

On the women's side, all eyes are on Serena Williams, who looks to end her Grand Slam drought that extends back to 2017 at this very tournament. While her motivation surely remains unchanged compared to every other time she's tried to reach that magical 24th title, she's at least done herself a favor in recently winning a title. Williams was once again a champion after 1,079 days when she defeated Jessica Pegula at the Auckland Open. She has the best odds in her division, despite being the No. 8 seed in the tournament. Behind Williams is world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, reigning champ Osaka and Simona Halep. But among the first round matchups, the most interesting will be the Wimbledon rematch between Venus Williams and 15-year-old Coco Gauff.

Looming over this year's tournament are the raging wildfires in Australia. Air quality in Melbourne has dropped to among the worst in the world, and, naturally, there are concerns about athlete safety during this tournament. Already players have had to drop out of qualifying matches as a result, with one comparing it to smoking a cigarette. But tournament director Craig Tiley argued that the medical team determined the air quality was safe enough to compete in, so it appears that things will proceed as planned.

Here is all of the information you need to know about the 2020 Australian Open.

Where: Melbourne, Australia

When: Jan. 19 to Feb. 2

TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN.com, WatchESPN app

Highlights: CBS Sports HQ

Today's Notable Matches

TBA

Draws, matchups

Official Main Draw @AustralianOpen.



Top half plays on Monday.

Bottom half plays on Tuesday.



What are you most looking forward to?#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/m9jkCPs0tS — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 16, 2020

Australian Open 2020 Men's Draw pic.twitter.com/omdcmtl6x0 — Roger Federer Fans 🇨🇭 RF Army (@federerarmy) January 16, 2020

Tournament schedule

Jan. 20-21: Men's & Women's Round 1

Jan. 22-23: Men's & Women's Round 2

Jan. 24-25: Men's & Women's Round 3

Jan. 26-27: Men's & Women's Round 4

Jan. 28-29: Men's & Women's Quarterfinals

Jan. 30: Women's Semifinals

Jan. 31: Men's Semifinals

Feb. 1: Women's Final

Feb. 2: Men's Final