2020 Australian Open: Live updates, results, how to watch, stream, scores, TV channel

The first of the four Grand Slams of the 2020 tennis season is taking place in Melbourne, Australia. The Australian Open is underway at Melbourne Park with the first round beginning on Jan. 19 and the tournament ending on Feb. 2 with the Men's Singles Final bringing things to a close. This will be the 108th edition of the competition.

Reigning champions Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka will look to repeat in their respective singles category. Djokovic currently leads the men's side with the best odds to win the whole thing. But in a sign that perhaps there's some shift in the tide in that division, the Big 3 -- Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal -- don't have the top three odds. Wedged between Nadal, who's in second, and Federer, who's in fourth, is 23-year-old Daniil Medvedev, who rocketed into the public eye during the 2019 US Open. Of course, Medvedev ultimately fell to Nadal in the epic five-set final, which extended the Big 3's Grand Slam title streak to 12.

On the women's side, all eyes are on Serena Williams, who looks to end her Grand Slam drought that extends back to 2017 at this very tournament. While her motivation surely remains unchanged compared to every other time she's tried to reach that magical 24th title, she's at least done herself a favor in recently winning a title. Williams was once again a champion after 1,079 days when she defeated Jessica Pegula at the Auckland Open. She has the best odds in her division, despite being the No. 8 seed in the tournament. Behind Williams is world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, reigning champ Osaka and Simona Halep.

The first round saw 15-year-old Coco Gauff defeating Venus Williams in one of the most highly anticipated first round matchups. Gauff also beat Sorana Cirstea in three sets in the second round of the tournament. She came back from an 0-3 deficit in the third set to win the match. Gauff, 15, became the first American women in 30 years to reach the third round in her first three Majors. Now, Gauff is gearing up to face defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round. The two faced each other in the third round of last year's US Open, where Osaka defeated Gauff in straight sets.

As expected, veterans S. Williams, Nadal, Djokovic and Federer all defeated their first and second round opponents and all but Nadal have played and won in the second round as well. Nadal will face Federico Delbonis on Thursday.

Some of the more notable wins and losses on the women's singles side include Caroline Wozniacki's 7-5, 7-5 win over No. 23-ranked Dayana Yastremska and Maria Sharapova's first round loss to No. 19-ranked Donna Vekic. Wozniacki, who announced the Australian Open as her final professional tennis tournament, will face Ons Jabeur in the third round on Thursday. Sharapova, meanwhile, will turn 33 a month before the 2020 French Open, and her Grand Slam losing streak reaches four matches.

Looming over this year's tournament are the raging wildfires in Australia. Air quality in Melbourne has dropped to among the worst in the world, and, naturally, there are concerns about athlete safety during this tournament. Already players have had to drop out of qualifying matches as a result, with one comparing it to smoking a cigarette. But tournament director Craig Tiley argued that the medical team determined the air quality was safe enough to compete in, so it appears that things will proceed as planned.

Where: Melbourne, Australia

When: Jan. 19 to Feb. 2

TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN.com, WatchESPN app

Highlights: CBS Sports HQ

Third Round

(all times eastern)

Women's Third Round:

Upcoming:

Ashleigh Barty (1) vs. Elena Rybakina (29), 7:00 p.m.

Wang Qiang (27) vs. Serena Williams (8), 8:15 p.m.

Ons Jabeur vs. Caroline Wozniacki, 8:30 p.m.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (25) vs. Petra Kvitová (7), 9:00 p.m.

Madison Keys (10) vs. Maria Sakkari (22), 10:15 p.m.

Alison Riske (18) vs. Julia Görges, 11:00 p.m.

Men's Third Round:

Upcoming:

Diego Schwartzman (14) vs. Dušan Lajović (24), 7:00 p.m.

Márton Fucsovics vs. Tommy Paul, 8:15 p.m.

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Novak Djokovic (2), 9:30 p.m.

Marin Čilić vs. Roberto Bautista Agut (9), 9:45 p.m.

Guido Pella (22) vs. Fabio Fognini (12), 11:45 p.m.

Second Round

Women's Second Round:

Completed:

Naomi Osaka (3) def. Zheng Saisai, 6-2, 6-4

Julia Görges def. Petra Martić (13), 4-6, 6-3, 7-5

Petra Kvitova (7) def. Paula Badosa Gilbert, 7-5, 7-5

Ashleigh Barty (1) def. Polona Hercog, 6-1, 6-4

Coco Gauff def. Sorana Cirstea, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5

Caroline Wozniacki def. Dayana Yastremska (23), 7-5, 7-5

Madison Keys (10) def. Arantxa Rus, 7-6, (7-3), 6-2

Serena Williams (8) def. Tamara Zidanšek, 6-2, 6-3

Belinda Bencic (6) def. Jeļena Ostapenko, 7-5, 7-5

Donna Vekić (19) def. Alizé Cornet, 6-4, 6-2

Karolína Plíšková (2) def. Laura Siegemund, 6-3, 6-3

CiCi Bellis def. Karolína Muchová (20), 6-4, 6-4

Iga Świątek def. Carla Suárez Navarro, 6-3, 7-5

Kiki Bertens (9) def. Arina Rodionova, 6-3, 7-5

Men's Second Round

Completed:

Guido Pella (22) def. Grégoire Barrère, 6-1, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Márton Fucsovics def. Jannik Sinner, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3

Diego Schwartzman (14) def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

Novak Djokovic (2) def. Tatsuma Ito, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

Tommy Paul def. Grigor Dimitrov (18), 6-4, 7-6, (8-6), 3-6, 6-7, (3-7), 7-6, (10-3)

Roger Federer (3) def. Filip Krajinović, 6-1, 6-4, 6-1

Daniil Medvedev (4) def. Pedro Martinez Portero, 7-5, 6-1, 6-3

Gaël Monfils (10) def. Ivo Karlović, 4-6, 7-6, (10-8), 6-4, 7-5

Dominic Thiem def. Alex Bolt (5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-7, (5-7), 6-1, 6-2

David Goffin (11) def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, 6-1, 6-4, 4-6, 1-6, 6-3

Alexander Zverev (7) def. Egor Gerasimov, 7-6, (7-5), 6-4, 7-5

First Round

Women's First Round:

Completed:

Ashleigh Barty (1) def. Lesia Tsurenko, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1

Petra Kvitova (7) def. Katerina Siniakova, 6-1, 6-0

Serena Williams (8) def. Anastasia Potapova, 6-0, 6-3

Caroline Wozniacki def. Kristie Ahn, 6-1, 6-3

Naomi Osaka (3) def. Marie Bouzkova, 6-2, 6-4

Zhang Shuai def. Sloane Stephens (24), 2-6, 7-5, 6-2

Coco Gauff def. Venus Williams, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3

Karolina Pliskova (2) def. Kristina Mladenovic, 1-6, 5-7

Madison Keys (10) def. Daria Kasatkina, 6-3, 6-1

Donna Vekic (19) def. Maria Sharapova, 6-3, 6-4

Elina Svitolina (5) def. Katie Boulter, 6-4, 7-5

Simona Halep (4) def. Jennifer Brady, 7-6, (7-5), 6-1

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (30) def Nina Stojanović, 6-1, 7-5

Carla Suárez Navarro def. Aryna Sabalenka (11), 7-6 (8-6), 7-6, (8-6)

Men's First Round:

Completed:

Roger Federer (3) def. Steve Johnson, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Novak Djokovic (2) def. Jan-Lennard Struff, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, 2-6, 6-1

Grigor Dimitrov (18) def. Juan Ignacio Londero, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0, 6-4

Stefanos Tsittsipas (6) def. Salvatore Caruso, 6-0, 6-2, 6-3

Marton Fucsovics def. Denis Shapovalov (13), 6-3, 6-7 (7-9), 6-1, 7-6 (7-3)

Dominic Thiem (5) def. Adrian Mannarino, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2

Rafael Nadal (1) def. Hugo Dellien, 6-2, 6-3, 6-0

Gael Monfils (10) def. Lu Yen-hsun, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

David Goffin (11) def. Jeremy Chardy, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1

Daniil Medvedev (4) def. Frances Tiafoe, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

Alexander Zverev (7) def. Marco Cecchinato, 6-4, 7-6, (7-4), 6-3

Draws, matchups

Official Main Draw @AustralianOpen.



Top half plays on Monday.

Bottom half plays on Tuesday.



What are you most looking forward to?

Australian Open 2020 Men's Draw

Tournament schedule

Jan. 20-21: Men's & Women's Round 1

Jan. 22-23: Men's & Women's Round 2

Jan. 24-25: Men's & Women's Round 3

Jan. 26-27: Men's & Women's Round 4

Jan. 28-29: Men's & Women's Quarterfinals

Jan. 30: Women's Semifinals

Jan. 31: Men's Semifinals

Feb. 1: Women's Final

Feb. 2: Men's Final