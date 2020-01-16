2020 Australian Open men's odds, picks, predictions: Tennis expert not counting out Roger Federer

Defending champion Novak Djokovic aims for his eighth title in this event when the 2020 Australian Open begins Monday at Melbourne Park. Djokovic won two Grand Slams last year, including Wimbledon, to bring his career total to 16. Not only does Djokovic hold the record for most Australian Open titles, he has dominated this event the past decade, winning six times since 2011.

Bookmakers list the 32-year-old Serbian as the 5-4 favorite in the latest 2020 Australian Open odds, followed by Rafael Nadal (24-5), Daniil Medvedev (9-1), Roger Federer (10-1), Stefanos Tsitsipas (14-1), Dominic Thiem (30-1) and Nick Kyrgios (30-1). Before you make any 2020 Australian Open picks, check out the expert tennis picks and analysis from famed handicapper Sean Calvert.

Calvert is the guru who called Stan Wawrinka winning the Australian Open at 60-1 in 2014 -- the last title won by someone other than Djokovic and Roger Federer. Last year, Calvert took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1, among many other great calls.

Calvert is not discounting the 38-year-old Federer, the fifth favorite at 12-1.

"Now into his 39th year, it's a big ask for him to land another Australian Open crown," Calvert told SportsLine. "But he did win this as a 25-1 chance in 2017, so I couldn't dismiss his claims in 2020 as an 12-1 shot. Fed chose to start his season by playing only exhibitions in China after pulling out of the ATP Cup citing family reasons, so we have little to go on in terms of 2020 form. But the stats show us he was still playing at a very high level on hard courts in 2019."

Morever, Calvert said, "before losing a tight one to Stefanos Tsitsipas last year, Fed had lost only one of his previous 23 matches at the Australian Open (and that loss was to Djokovic). And if he's fit, I'd expect another strong showing from the Swiss legend."

Calvert also loves two monumental long shots, including one who made a deep run in Melbourne last year and has "been in great form so far this year." This 70-1 long-shot is "a really fit player" who could take advantage while others "struggle in what could be tough conditions this year," Calvert said.

