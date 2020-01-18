2020 Australian Open men's odds, picks, predictions: Tennis expert says Rafael Nadal benefits from new surface

The "Big Three" of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have won the last 12 Grand Slam titles, but it's not a given the streak will continue at the upcoming 2020 Australian Open. The year's first major begins on Monday from Melbourne Park. Younger hard-court specialists such as 23-year-old Daniil Medvedev and 21-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas seem bound to break through soon, and their odds to win reflect that.

Bookmakers list Djokovic, gunning for his eighth Australian Open crown, as the 5-4 favorite in the latest 2020 Australian Open odds, followed by Rafael Nadal (24/5), Medvedev (9-1), Roger Federer (10-1), Tsitsipas (14-1), Dominic Thiem (30-1) and Nick Kyrgios (30-1). Before you make any 2020 Australian Open picks, check out the expert tennis picks and analysis from famed handicapper Sean Calvert.

Calvert is the guru who called Stan Wawrinka winning the Australian Open at 60-1 in 2014 -- the last title won by someone other than Djokovic and Roger Federer. Last year, Calvert took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1, among many other great calls.

Calvert has scrutinized the latest Australian Open 2020 odds and released his coveted best bets to win it all.

Calvert says the new surface at Melbourne Park could prove beneficial for Nadal, who has lost nine straight matches and 19 sets in a row to Djokovic on hard courts.

"Usually the quick surface and hot conditions that see the ball zip through the air prove unsuitable for Nadal to implement his heavy topspin game," Calvert told SportsLine, "and that's borne out in his career record of just one title here in 14 attempts."

"His best hope here is probably that the new Green Set surface is slower, and if that is the case he's a threat to all in this field. He'll be happy to be in the opposite half of the draw to both Djokovic and Roger Federer."

Calvert also loves two monumental long shots, including one who made a deep run in Melbourne last year and has "been in great form so far this year." This 70-1 long-shot is "a really fit player" who could take advantage while others "struggle in what could be tough conditions this year," Calvert said.

He's only sharing who it is over at SportsLine.

