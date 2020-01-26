2020 Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios lashes out at umpire over time violation, 'What are you, stupid?'

The Nick Kyrgios experience was on full display Saturday in his third round match against Karen Khachanov at the Australian Open. Not only did the 24-year-old advance with a 6-2, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 7-6 (8) win in a performance that took over four hours to complete, his flair for the dramatic also made an appearance in the latest notable meltdown of his career.

In the fourth set, the Australian made an incredible dive to save a point against Khachanov that got the crowd roaring. It was a noble sacrifice, but a sacrifice of sorts nonetheless as he ended up injuring his hand on the play and was rather slow to get up.

The chair umpire, in fact, thought Kyrgios was a bit too slow to recover after hurting himself and dealt the player a time violation. The notably demonstrative Kyrgios was understandably upset with the decision and threw his racket down before explaining to the umpire why he didn't rush back at a speed the official would have approved of. Naturally, he also asked the umpire if he was "stupid."

While this behavior is within the confines of the reputation that precedes Kyrgios, it's not like he didn't have a good reason to be upset with the chair ump. The Australian's concern was that his hand was bleeding so rather than handing a bloody towel to the ball person, he went ahead and set it down himself in a respectful act of sanitation. Kyrgios then showed the towel to the umpire and asked "Is that good enough for you?" before sitting down and adding "Don't look at me, do your job. You think I'm going to play that slow, or what?" according to ESPN.

In the post-match press conference Kyrgios said the following on the violation: "I'm not really too sure why I got a time violation. I just made sure the ball kid wasn't touching my towel with blood on it. And then, the umpire just had no idea what was going on apparently. My hand's usually brown, and it was covered in blood, so something wrong there."

Unsurprisingly, Kyrgios's arguments did not sway the umpire's decision and the penalty stood. Where the player deserves the most credit though is how he proceeded following his vocal frustration. Even when the match got particularly tense for him, he soldiered on through and ended up grinding out an impressive victory -- not exactly how many would have expected it to end had this happened earlier in his career.

Up next, he'll face Rafael Nadal, the tournament's No. 1 seed and the man who Kyrgios once beat in front of a jeering crowd in Mexico, and once tried to hit with a tennis ball at Wimbledon. Every match in Kyrgios's career has been must-watch television as of late, but this one promises to be extra spicy.