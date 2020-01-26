2020 Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios lashes out at umpire over time violation, 'What are you, stupid?'
It's a day of the week ending in "y" which means it's time for another Kyrgios meltdown
The Nick Kyrgios experience was on full display Saturday in his third round match against Karen Khachanov at the Australian Open. Not only did the 24-year-old advance with a 6-2, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 7-6 (8) win in a performance that took over four hours to complete, his flair for the dramatic also made an appearance in the latest notable meltdown of his career.
In the fourth set, the Australian made an incredible dive to save a point against Khachanov that got the crowd roaring. It was a noble sacrifice, but a sacrifice of sorts nonetheless as he ended up injuring his hand on the play and was rather slow to get up.
The chair umpire, in fact, thought Kyrgios was a bit too slow to recover after hurting himself and dealt the player a time violation. The notably demonstrative Kyrgios was understandably upset with the decision and threw his racket down before explaining to the umpire why he didn't rush back at a speed the official would have approved of. Naturally, he also asked the umpire if he was "stupid."
While this behavior is within the confines of the reputation that precedes Kyrgios, it's not like he didn't have a good reason to be upset with the chair ump. The Australian's concern was that his hand was bleeding so rather than handing a bloody towel to the ball person, he went ahead and set it down himself in a respectful act of sanitation. Kyrgios then showed the towel to the umpire and asked "Is that good enough for you?" before sitting down and adding "Don't look at me, do your job. You think I'm going to play that slow, or what?" according to ESPN.
In the post-match press conference Kyrgios said the following on the violation: "I'm not really too sure why I got a time violation. I just made sure the ball kid wasn't touching my towel with blood on it. And then, the umpire just had no idea what was going on apparently. My hand's usually brown, and it was covered in blood, so something wrong there."
Unsurprisingly, Kyrgios's arguments did not sway the umpire's decision and the penalty stood. Where the player deserves the most credit though is how he proceeded following his vocal frustration. Even when the match got particularly tense for him, he soldiered on through and ended up grinding out an impressive victory -- not exactly how many would have expected it to end had this happened earlier in his career.
Up next, he'll face Rafael Nadal, the tournament's No. 1 seed and the man who Kyrgios once beat in front of a jeering crowd in Mexico, and once tried to hit with a tennis ball at Wimbledon. Every match in Kyrgios's career has been must-watch television as of late, but this one promises to be extra spicy.
-
2020 Australian Open stream, results
Here's everything you need to know about the Australian Open tennis championships
-
Gauff upsets Osaka at Australian Open
The Cinderella story continues for the 15-year old star
-
Serena Williams upset at Australian Open
It is Williams' earliest exit in Melbourne in more than a decade
-
Gauff beats Venus at Australian Open
Gauff got the best of Williams in her first appearance in Melbourne
-
Australian Open men's odds, 2020 picks
Sean Calvert called Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1
-
2020 Women's Australian Open best picks
Gavin Mair is up over $22,000 on his women's tennis tournament picks over the past three years.