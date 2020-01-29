2020 Australian Open odds, bracket predictions: Tennis expert releases semifinal picks for Barty vs. Kenin

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty takes on No. 14 Sophia Kenin in the semifinals of the 2020 Australian Open. History is on the line as well, as Barty is seeking to become the first female from Australia to win the Australian Open since Christine O'Neal (1978). This is the deepest she has ever advanced in this event and thus far she's been able to fend off her challengers. She's been pushed to three sets three times already, including in the first round against unranked Lesia Tsurenko.

Even so, oddsmakers list her as the favorite to advance to the finals, as she's going off at -250 (risk $250 to win $100) in the latest Barty vs. Kenin odds. Kenin, a 23-year-old American who has never been beyond the second round in the Australian Open bracket until this year, is listed as a +205 underdog (risk $100 to win $205) in the latest 2020 Australian Open odds. Before making any Kenin vs. Barty picks, be sure to see the latest 2020 Australian Open predictions from elite tennis handicapper Gavin Mair.

The famed international women's tennis guru is coming off his third straight profitable season. This is the same expert who called Andreescu winning the 2019 U.S. Open at 20-1, one year after calling Osaka to win that event at 32-1. In last year's French Open, Mair recommended Marketa Vondrousova at 60-1 and she made a stunning run to the final.

Mair has considered that Barty is facing plenty of pressure in her home country, but has handled it relatively well thus far. "Barty has wrestled her nerves well and has at no stage in this tournament looked potentially susceptible to an upset," Mair told SportsLine. "Prior to the start of the event, Barty was viewed as joint second favorite alongside Naomi Osaka, but she has been the outright favorite since Osaka and Serena Williams were eliminated during week one."

Barty also has a strong track record against Kenin, posting a 4-1 head-to-head record. Three of those four wins were in straight sets as well, including a 6-3, 7-5 triumph at the 2019 Wuhan Tennis Open.

But the top seed isn't necessarily the best value in the Barty vs. Kenin odds. Mair has also considered that Kenin, who has been one of the most impressive players in the tournament this week, could be in position to exploit one of Barty's flaws.

"This week, Barty has done a strong job at keeping her average first serve level at over 60 percent throughout her important matches, but her win percentage on second serve has been quite low," Mair told SportsLine. "Kenin has won the third-highest number of second serve points of any player in the Australian Open."

