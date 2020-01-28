2020 Australian Open odds, bracket predictions: Tennis expert reveals semifinal picks for Barty vs. Kenin

History is on the line as the 2020 Australian Open women's semifinals get underway. No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty can become the first Australian to reach the finals since Wendy Turnbull in 1984. Standing in her way, however, is upset-minded 21-year-old American Sophia Kenin. No. 14 Kenin has yet to drop a set in the 2020 Australian Open bracket and took her quarterfinal matchup against Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4.

The latest Barty vs. Kenin odds list Barty as the -250 favorite (risk $250 to win $100) to win the match outright. Kenin is going off at +205 (risk $100 to win $205). There are a variety of other Barty vs. Kenin picks on the board as well such as total match games, with the over-under set at 21.5.

Mair has considered that the table is set for Barty to make history, and she has the track record to do it. The 23-year old won the 2019 French Open and has a 72.7 career winning percentage overall. She's been progressively driving deeper in the Australian Open as well. After falling in the third round in 2017 and 2018 at this event, she made it to the quarterfinals in 2019 and now finds herself the semifinals this year.

Barty is coming off a strong quarterfinal victory against No. 7 Petra Kivitova (7-6, 6-2) where she had a 74 percent win rate on her first serve, while only allowing Kivitova to win on 56 percent of her first serves. She's also 4-1 against Kenin all time.

But the top seed isn't necessarily the best value in the Barty vs. Kenin odds. Mair has also considered that Kenin, who has been one of the most impressive players in the tournament this week, could be in position to exploit one of Barty's flaws.

"This week, Barty has done a strong job at keeping her average first serve level at over 60 percent throughout her important matches, but her win percentage on second serve has been quite low," Mair told SportsLine. "Kenin has won the third-highest number of second serve points of any player in the Australian Open."

