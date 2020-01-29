2020 Australian Open odds, bracket predictions: Tennis expert reveals semifinal picks for Halep vs. Muguruza

There are four women remaining in the 2020 Australian Open bracket and on Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m. ET, No. 4-seeded Simona Halep will take on unseeded Garbine Muguruza in Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne for a shot to play for a Grand Slam title. Both players are past Grand Slam champions, with Halep winning the 2018 French Open and Wimbledon in 2019, while Muguruza won the 2016 French Open and Wimbledon in 2017.

Both players were ranked No. 1 in the world within a month span of each other in 2017 and they've gone head-to-head five times with Muguruza holding a 3-2 all-time edge. The latest Halep vs. Muguruza odds list Halep as the -152 favorite (risk $152 to win $100) to win the match outright. Muguruza is going off at +130 (risk $100 to win $130). There are a variety of other Halep vs. Muguruza picks on the board as well such as total match games, with the over-under set at 21.5. Before making any Muguruza vs. Halep picks, be sure to see the 2020 Australian Open predictions from elite tennis handicapper Gavin Mair.

The famed international women's tennis guru is coming off his third straight profitable season, and anyone who has followed his tennis picks during that time is up over $22,000. This is the same expert who called Bianca Andreescu winning the 2019 U.S. Open at 20-1, one year after calling Naomi Osaka to win that event at 32-1. In last year's French Open, Mair recommended Marketa Vondrousova at 60-1 and she made a stunning run to the final. Anybody who has followed him as seen huge returns.

Now, Mair has locked in on the 2020 Australian Open women's semifinal matchup featuring Halep vs. Muguruza and revealed his best bets. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Mair knows that Halep is in better recent form as the current world No. 3 overall and the defending Wimbledon champion. She's also looked like the most dominant player thus far at the 2020 Australian Open since starting slowly in the first set against Jennifer Brady. Halep came back to win that set and hasn't dropped one yet on her way to the semifinals.

With the courts in Melbourne playing on the slower side, Halep's balanced baseline playing style has lent itself well to a deep run at Rod Laver Arena. She's moved seamlessly between defense and attack as needed and provoked player's into errors that have cost them points.

However, Mair also knows that Muguruza deserves to be back on the game's biggest stages. The Spanish and Venezuelan star went back to coach Conchita Martinez late last year, who coached her to the Wimbledon title in 2017, and she's been playing much better tennis since the switch.

Muguruza is back up to No. 32 in the world and has now made her deepest run ever at the Australian Open. She's a powerful player who has surprisingly fluid movement. Mair expects Muguruza to be a live contender for several big titles this year and the former No. 1 overall player could take a big step towards the top with a third Grand Slam title.

Mair is highly confident he knows the winner in this matchup. He's also recommending another bet that has a plus-money pay out. Be sure to see Mair's picks and analysis over at SportsLine before locking in your Australian Open picks 2020 for the women's semifinals.

Who wins Halep vs. Muguruza in the Australian Open 2020 women's semifinal? And what other pick could lead to a big return? Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair's best bets for Muguruza vs. Halep, all from the acclaimed expert who has returned over $22,000 the past three years.