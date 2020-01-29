2020 Australian Open odds, semifinals predictions: Seasoned tennis expert reveals Federer vs. Djokovic picks

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are two of the top players in the history of tennis. Early Thursday morning, the two legends will go head-to-head yet again in the 2020 Australian Open semifinals. The match begins at 3:30 a.m. ET at Rod Laver Arena, and Djokovic was seeded No. 2 in the 2020 Australian Open bracket, while Federer came in as the No. 3 seed. The two powerhouses have combined to win 13 of the last 16 Australian Opens and are now going head-to-head for the 50th time in their careers.

Djokovic holds a 26-23 edge over Federer all-time, but the 38-year-old snapped a four-match Djokovic winning streak with a straight-set win at the 2019 Nitto ATP Finals. With Federer nursing a groin injury, Djokovic is installed as the -850 favorite (risk $850 to win $100), with Federer listed as a +600 underdog in the latest Djokovic vs. Federer odds.

Calvert is the famed handicapper who called Stan Wawrinka winning the Australian Open at 60-1 in 2014, the last title won by someone other than Djokovic and Federer.

Calvert has taken into account that Djokovic has rolled through the 2020 Australian Open field. Not only has he won in straight sets the last four matches, he's only been pushed to the tiebreaker once during than span. He claimed that tiebreaker easily, 7-1, to finish off No. 32 Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals.

Already six years younger than Federer, Djokovic (32) appears to be in top physical form and has had a much easier path to this point. That gives him an edge in this matchup, leading to the substantial price oddsmakers have assigned him to win outright. Calvert also points out that the surface could play into Djokovic's favor.

"Federer, even when fit, hasn't beaten Djokovic on an outdoor hard court since 2015 in Cincinnati, and not over the best of five sets on this surface since way back in 2009 at the U.S. Open," he told SportsLine.

But the No. 2 seed isn't necessarily the best value on the Federer vs. Djokovic money line.

Calvert also knows that Federer's groin injury has been a major factor in the 20-time Grand Slam champion being pushed to five sets in two of his last three matches. However, Federer has shown incredible fight to battle back from 4-8 down in a fifth-set tiebreaker against John Millman and then survive seven match points to earn the win in the quarterfinals over Tennys Sandgren.

Federer has 103 career titles to his name and after winning just one Grand Slam (2012 Wimbledon) from 2011 to 2016, he managed to grab three more and has consistently put himself in contention. It'll be a stretch to count Federer out despite all the circumstances working against his favor as he looks to tie Djokovic's seven career Australian Open titles.

