2020 Australian Open odds, semifinals predictions: Tennis expert reveals Thiem vs. Zverev picks

The second of two 2020 Australian Open semifinals takes place at 3:30 a.m. ET on Friday morning at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Dominic Thiem was seeded No. 5 in the 2020 Australian Open bracket, while Alexander Zverev was No. 7, and the two players in their 20s have styles that should make for an interesting contrast. The winner faces second-seeded Novak Djokovic.

A new playing surface, new balls and cool conditions have made the action at the Australian Open 2020 uncharacteristically slow, causing Thiem and Zverev to take advantage in their own way. Thiem holds a 6-2 all-time edge in the series and is listed as the -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100), with Zverev booked as a +158 underdog in the latest Thiem vs. Zverev odds. Selecting who wins outright is just one way to make Zverev vs. Thiem picks, so before making any 2020 Australian Open predictions, be sure to see the latest tennis predictions from SportsLine's Sean Calvert.

Calvert knows Thiem has always preferred conditions that allow him to take advantage of his top-spin ground strokes, and the 2020 Australian Open has been the ideal canvas. The 26-year-old Austrian who has 16 career tour titles has been holding serve 91.8 percent of the time so far and had an edge over Zverev in previous meetings by putting plenty of pressure on the German to serve well throughout the match.

"The Austrian has had a clear edge in their career series so far, holding serve 83 percent of the time compared to just 71.7 percent from Zverev," Calvert told SportsLine. "When they met on indoor hard a few months ago at the World Tour Finals, it was that huge serving from Zverev that looked like it might give him the edge. But, having not faced a single break point in the set until game 12, Zverev got tight and double-faulted the set away, which was pretty much game over."

Calvert also knows Zverev has been playing some of his best tennis so far at the Australian Open 2020. He's holding serve 90 percent of the time, winning first-serve points 79.3 percent of the time, getting his first serve in 79 percent of the time and only committing 0.81 unforced errors per game.

This semifinal run is the deepest Zverev has ever gone into a Grand Slam, but he does have 10 career ATP titles. And even though he trails the all-time series against Thiem, he won 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 the only time that the two have played against each other in their careers on an outdoor hard surface, in Beijing in 2016.

