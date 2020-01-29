2020 Australian Open odds, semifinals predictions: Top tennis expert reveals Federer vs. Djokovic picks

No. 2 Novak Djokovic and No. 3 Roger Federer have won a combined 13 Australian Open titles. The duo has been so dominant recently that nobody else has claimed a title outside of them since 2014. One will, yet again, move on to the finals when they meet in the men's semis of the 2020 Australian Open. Djokovic has cruised in Melbourne, taking all but one set thus far in the 2020 Australian Open bracket.

Meanwhile, it's been a battle for Federer, who has been bothered by a groin injury, as he's been pushed to five sets in two of his last three matches. The 38-year old Swiss legend is going off as a +600 underdog (risk $100 to win $600) in the latest Federer vs. Djokovic odds, with Djokovic is listed as the -850 favorite (risk $850 to win $100). Selecting who wins outright is just one way to make Djokovic vs. Federer picks, so before making any 2020 Australian Open predictions, be sure to see the latest tennis predictions from SportsLine's Sean Calvert.

Calvert is the famed handicapper who called Stan Wawrinka winning the Australian Open at 60-1 in 2014, the last title won by someone other than Djokovic and Federer. Last year, Calvert took down a huge score on Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1, among many stunning calls. This is the same guru who's racked up seven straight profitable seasons betting tennis. Anyone following his tennis picks is up nearly $20,000.

Now Calvert has locked in on the 2020 Australian Open men's semifinal matchup featuring Federer vs. Djokovic and revealed his best bets. Head here to see them.

Calvert has taken into account that Djokovic has rolled through the 2020 Australian Open field. Not only has he won in straight sets the last four matches, he's only been pushed to the tiebreaker once during than span. He claimed that tiebreaker easily, 7-1, to finish off No. 32 Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals.

Already six years younger than Federer, Djokovic (32) appears to be in top physical form and has had a much easier path to this point. That gives him an edge in this matchup, leading to the substantial price oddsmakers have assigned him to win outright. Calvert also points out that the surface could play into Djokovic's favor.

"Federer, even when fit, hasn't beaten Djokovic on an outdoor hard court since 2015 in Cincinnati, and not over the best of five sets on this surface since way back in 2009 at the U.S. Open," he told SportsLine.

But the No. 2 seed isn't necessarily the best value on the Federer vs. Djokovic money line.

That's because Federer, a six-time Australian Open champion, is going off at a tempting price. Calvert acknowledges that Federer has clearly been hobbled in this tournament, but the extra time off between the quarters and semifinals could quickly change his outlook. Federer has shown incredible resilience as well, fighting off a whopping seven match points against Sandgren. And last time these two met, Federer beat Djokovic in the 2019 ATP Finals.

Calvert has studied this matchup from every angle and has found value on one side of the money line. He's also found a prop bet he loves that pays out over 2-1. Be sure to see Calvert picks and analysis before locking in your Australian Open picks 2020 for the men's semifinals.

Who wins Djokovic vs. Federer in the Australian Open 2020 men's semifinal? And what other pick could lead to a big return? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert's best bets for Federer vs. Djokovic, all from the acclaimed expert who has returned over $22,000 the past three years.