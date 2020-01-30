2020 Australian Open odds, semifinals predictions: Top tennis expert reveals Thiem vs. Zverev picks

The 2020 Australian Open semifinals will feature a pair of talented youngsters making their first-ever appearance in the Final Four when No. 5 Dominic Thiem takes on No. 7 Alexander Zverev. Thiem, a 26-year-old Austrian, has made four Grand Slam semifinals, but they've all come at the French Open. Meanwhile, this is the first Grand Slam semifinal appearance for Zverev, a 22-year-old German who reached the quarterfinals the last two years at Roland Garros.

Calvert knows Thiem bested Zverev in straight sets in November at the 2019 Nitto ATP Finals by winning 72 percent of his service points and 36 percent of return points. In fact, Thiem now holds a 6-2 record all-time against Zverev head-to-head. The win at the Nitto ATP Finals was his second in a row over Zverev in straight sets after he beat him 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 in the 2018 French Open quarterfinals.

So far in the 2020 Australian Open, Thiem is holding serve an impressive 91.8 percent of the time. He upset Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals by taking advantage of his ground game to score 50 forehand and backhand winners to Nadal's 38. Thiem's game is set up well for the slower playing conditions at Rod Laver Arena.

But that doesn't mean Thiem is the best value on the Thiem vs. Zverev money line.

Calvert also knows Zverev has been playing some of his best tennis so far at the Australian Open 2020. He's holding serve 90 percent of the time, winning first-serve points 79.3 percent of the time, getting his first serve in 79 percent of the time and only committing 0.81 unforced errors per game.

This semifinal run is the deepest Zverev has ever gone into a Grand Slam, but he does have 10 career ATP titles. And even though he trails the all-time series against Thiem, he won 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 the only time that the two have played against each other in their careers on an outdoor hard surface, in Beijing in 2016.

