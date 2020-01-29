2020 Australian Open: Results, live updates, how to watch, stream, scores, TV channel

The first of the four Grand Slams of the 2020 tennis season is taking place in Melbourne, Australia. The Australian Open is underway at Melbourne Park with the first round beginning on Jan. 19 and the tournament ending on Feb. 2 with the Men's Singles Final bringing things to a close. This will be the 108th edition of the competition.

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic is still alive and can repeat at champ. He currently leads the men's side with the best odds to win the whole thing. In a sign that perhaps there's some shift in the tide in that division, the Big 3 -- Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal -- don't have the top three odds. Wedged between Nadal, who's in second, and Federer, who's in fourth, is 23-year-old Daniil Medvedev, who rocketed into the public eye during the 2019 US Open. Of course, Medvedev ultimately fell to Nadal in the epic five-set final, which extended the Big 3's Grand Slam title streak to 12. The No. 1 seed Nadal will not be moving on as he fell to Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals.

Naomi Osaka, on the other hand, was knocked out by 15-year-old American phenom Coco Gauff in the third round. She is not the only star who exited the tournament early. Serena Williams fell to Qiang Wang in the third round, extending her Grand Slam drought that dates back to 2017 at this very tournament. Williams had the best odds in her division, despite being the No. 8 seed in the tournament. Behind Williams on the odds are world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, reigning champ Osaka -- who is out -- and Simona Halep.

The first round saw 15-year-old Gauff defeat Venus Williams. Gauff also beat Sorana Cirstea in three sets in the second round of the tournament. She came back from an 0-3 deficit in the third set to win the match. Gauff became the first American women in 30 years to reach the third round in her first three Majors. Now, Gauff, after stunning Osaka, was defeated by fellow American Sofia Kenin.

Also notable on the women's side is that Caroline Wozniacki's career has come to an end. Before the tournament, the former world No.1 announced that this would be her last as a professional tennis player. She fell in the third round to Ons Jabeur to cap off a career that included an Australian Open win and two US Open final appearances.

Looming over this year's tournament are the raging wildfires in Australia. Air quality in Melbourne has dropped to among the worst in the world, and, naturally, there are concerns about athlete safety during this tournament. Already players have had to drop out of qualifying matches as a result, with one comparing it to smoking a cigarette. But tournament director Craig Tiley argued that the medical team determined the air quality was safe enough to compete in, so it appears that things will proceed as planned.

Here is all of the information you need to know about the 2020 Australian Open.

Where: Melbourne, Australia

When: Jan. 19 to Feb. 2

TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN.com, WatchESPN app

Highlights: CBS Sports HQ

Semifinals

(all times eastern)

Women's Semifinal

Ashleigh Barty (1) vs. Sofia Kenin (14), 10:00 p.m.

Simona Halep (4) vs. Garbiñe Muguruza, 11:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Women's Quarterfinal:

Simona Halep (4) def. Anett Kontaveit (28), 6-1, 6-1

Garbiñe Muguruza def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (30), 7-5, 6-3

Ashleigh Barty (1) def. Petra Kvitová (7), 7-6, (8-6), 6-2

Sofia Kenin (14) def. Ons Jabeur, 6-4, 6-4

Men's Quarterfinal:

Novak Djokovic (2) def. Milos Raonic (32), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6, (7-1)

Roger Federer (3) def. Tennys Sandgren, 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, (10-8), 6-3

Alexander Zverev (7) def. Stan Wawrinka (15), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Dominic Thiem (5) def. Rafael Nadal (1), 7-6, (7-3), 7-6, (7-4), 4-6, 7-6, (8-6)

Fourth Round

Women's Fourth Round:

Petra Kvitova (7) def. Maria Sakkari (22), 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-2

Ashleigh Barty (1) def. Alison Riske, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4

Ons Jabeur def. Qiang Wang (27), 7-6 (7-4), 6-1

Sofia Kenin (14) def. Coco Gauff, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-0

Anett Kontviet (28) def. Iga Swiatek, 6-7 (4-7), 7-5, 7-5

Simona Halep (4) def. Elsie Mertens (16), 6-4, 6-4

Garbine Muguruza def. Kiki Bertens, 6-3, 6-3

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova def. Angelique Kerber (17), 6-7, (5-7), 7-6, (7-4), 6-2

Men's Fourth Round:

Milos Raonic (32) def. Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-3, 7-5

Dominic Theim (5) def. Gael Monfils (10), 6-2, 6-4, 6-4

Tennys Sandgren def. Fabio Fognini (12), 7-6 (7-5), 7-5, 6-7 (2-7), 6-4

Roger Federer (3) def. Marton Fucsovics, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2

Novak Djokovic (2) def. Diego Schwartzman (14), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Rafael Nadal (1) def. Nick Kyrgios (23), 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, (8-6), 7-6, (7-4)

Stan Wawrinka (15) def. Daniil Medvedev (4) , 6-2, 2-6, 4-6, 7-6, (7-2), 6-2

Alexander Zverev (7) def. Andrey Rublev (17), 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Third Round

Women's Third Round:

Kiki Bertens (9) def. Zarina Diyas, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3)

Elsie Mertens (16) def. Catherine Bellis, 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 6-0

Garbine Muguruza def. Elina Svitolina (5), 6-1, 6-2

Iga Świątek def. Donna Vekić (19), 7-5, 6-3

Anett Kontaveit (28) def. Belinda Bencic (6), 6-0, 6-1

Simona Halep (4) def. Yulia Putintseva, 6-1, 6-4

Angelique Kerber (17) def. Camila Giorgi, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (30) def. Karolína Plíšková (2), 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-4)

Ashleigh Barty (1) def. Elena Rybakina (29), 6-3, 6-2

Wang Qiang (27) def. Serena Williams (8), 6-4, 6-7 (7-2), 7-5

Ons Jabeur def. Caroline Wozniacki, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5

Petra Kvitová (7) def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (25), 6-1, 6-2

Maria Sakkari (22) def. Madison Keys (10), 6-4, 6-4

Sofia Kenin (14) def. Shuai Zhang, 7-5, 7-6 (9-7)

Alison Riske (18) def. Julia Görges, 1-6, 7-7, (7-4), 6-2

Coco Gauff def. Naomi Osaka (3), 6-3, 6-4

Men's Third Round:

Alexander Zverev (7) def. Fernando Verdasco, 6-2, 6-2, 6-4

Stan Wawrinka def. John Isner (19), 6-4, 4-1 (RET)

Nick Kyrgios (23) def. Karen Khachanov, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (6-8), 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (10-8)

Andrey Rublev (17) def. David Goffin (11), 2-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

Dominic Thiem (5) def. Taylor Fritz (29), 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4

Daniil Medvedev (4) def. Alexei Popyrin, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2

Rafael Nadal (1) def. Pablo Carreño Busta (27), 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

Gaël Monfils (10) def. Ernests Gulbis, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, 6-3

Diego Schwartzman (14) def. Dušan Lajović (24), 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7)

Márton Fucsovics def. Tommy Paul, 6-1, 6-1, 6-4

Novak Djokovic (2) def. Yoshihito Nishioka, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Tennys Sandgren def. Sam Querrey 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Marin Čilić def. Roberto Bautista Agut (9), 6-7, (3-7), 6-4, 6-0, 5-7, 6-3

Milos Raonic (32) def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), 7-5, 6-4, 76 (7-2)

Roger Federer (3) def. John Millman, 4-6, 7-6, (7-2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10-8)

Fabio Fognini (12) def. Guido Pella (22), 7-6, (7-0), 6-2, 6-3

Second Round

Women's Second Round:

Naomi Osaka (3) def. Zheng Saisai, 6-2, 6-4

Julia Görges def. Petra Martić (13), 4-6, 6-3, 7-5

Petra Kvitova (7) def. Paula Badosa Gilbert, 7-5, 7-5

Ashleigh Barty (1) def. Polona Hercog, 6-1, 6-4

Coco Gauff def. Sorana Cirstea, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5

Caroline Wozniacki def. Dayana Yastremska (23), 7-5, 7-5

Madison Keys (10) def. Arantxa Rus, 7-6, (7-3), 6-2

Serena Williams (8) def. Tamara Zidanšek, 6-2, 6-3

Belinda Bencic (6) def. Jeļena Ostapenko, 7-5, 7-5

Donna Vekić (19) def. Alizé Cornet, 6-4, 6-2

Karolína Plíšková (2) def. Laura Siegemund, 6-3, 6-3

CiCi Bellis def. Karolína Muchová (20), 6-4, 6-4

Iga Świątek def. Carla Suárez Navarro, 6-3, 7-5

Kiki Bertens (9) def. Arina Rodionova, 6-3, 7-5

Men's Second Round:

Guido Pella (22) def. Grégoire Barrère, 6-1, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Márton Fucsovics def. Jannik Sinner, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3

Diego Schwartzman (14) def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

Novak Djokovic (2) def. Tatsuma Ito, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

Tommy Paul def. Grigor Dimitrov (18), 6-4, 7-6, (8-6), 3-6, 6-7, (3-7), 7-6, (10-3)

Roger Federer (3) def. Filip Krajinović, 6-1, 6-4, 6-1

Daniil Medvedev (4) def. Pedro Martinez Portero, 7-5, 6-1, 6-3

Gaël Monfils (10) def. Ivo Karlović, 4-6, 7-6, (10-8), 6-4, 7-5

Dominic Thiem def. Alex Bolt (5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-7, (5-7), 6-1, 6-2

David Goffin (11) def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, 6-1, 6-4, 4-6, 1-6, 6-3

Alexander Zverev (7) def. Egor Gerasimov, 7-6, (7-5), 6-4, 7-5

Rafael Nadal (1) def. Federico Delbonis, 6-3, 7-6, (7-4), 6-1

First Round

Women's First Round:

Ashleigh Barty (1) def. Lesia Tsurenko, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1

Petra Kvitova (7) def. Katerina Siniakova, 6-1, 6-0

Serena Williams (8) def. Anastasia Potapova, 6-0, 6-3

Caroline Wozniacki def. Kristie Ahn, 6-1, 6-3

Naomi Osaka (3) def. Marie Bouzkova, 6-2, 6-4

Zhang Shuai def. Sloane Stephens (24), 2-6, 7-5, 6-2

Coco Gauff def. Venus Williams, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3

Karolina Pliskova (2) def. Kristina Mladenovic, 1-6, 5-7

Madison Keys (10) def. Daria Kasatkina, 6-3, 6-1

Donna Vekic (19) def. Maria Sharapova, 6-3, 6-4

Elina Svitolina (5) def. Katie Boulter, 6-4, 7-5

Simona Halep (4) def. Jennifer Brady, 7-6, (7-5), 6-1

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (30) def Nina Stojanović, 6-1, 7-5

Carla Suárez Navarro def. Aryna Sabalenka (11), 7-6 (8-6), 7-6, (8-6)

Men's First Round:

Roger Federer (3) def. Steve Johnson, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Novak Djokovic (2) def. Jan-Lennard Struff, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, 2-6, 6-1

Grigor Dimitrov (18) def. Juan Ignacio Londero, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0, 6-4

Stefanos Tsittsipas (6) def. Salvatore Caruso, 6-0, 6-2, 6-3

Marton Fucsovics def. Denis Shapovalov (13), 6-3, 6-7 (7-9), 6-1, 7-6 (7-3)

Dominic Thiem (5) def. Adrian Mannarino, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2

Rafael Nadal (1) def. Hugo Dellien, 6-2, 6-3, 6-0

Gael Monfils (10) def. Lu Yen-hsun, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

David Goffin (11) def. Jeremy Chardy, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1

Daniil Medvedev (4) def. Frances Tiafoe, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

Alexander Zverev (7) def. Marco Cecchinato, 6-4, 7-6, (7-4), 6-3

Tournament schedule

Jan. 20-21: Men's & Women's Round 1

Jan. 22-23: Men's & Women's Round 2

Jan. 24-25: Men's & Women's Round 3

Jan. 26-27: Men's & Women's Round 4

Jan. 28-29: Men's & Women's Quarterfinals

Jan. 30: Women's Semifinals

Jan. 31: Men's Semifinals

Feb. 1: Women's Final

Feb. 2: Men's Final