2020 Australian Open women's odds, picks, predictions: Tennis expert says Serena Williams is primed for upset

Three years after her last major title, Serena Williams returns to the 2020 Australian Open to chase that elusive, record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title. Williams has lost four major finals, two at Wimbledon and two at the U.S. Open, since her 2017 Australian Open crown. Yet despite being the No. 8 seed, Williams will open the tournament as the betting favorite, according to the latest Australian Open odds 2020.

Williams tuned up for the Australian Open 2020 by winning the Auckland International last Sunday, and the action starts on Monday from Melbourne Park. Sportsbooks list the 38-year-old Williams as the 22-5 favorite in the latest 2020 Australian Open odds, followed by world No. 1 Barty and defending champion Naomi Osaka at 9-1, Simona Halep at 10-1, Karolina Pliskova at 12-1, and Madison Keys at 18-1. Before making any 2020 Australian Open picks, see the latest tennis predictions from SportsLine expert and handicapper Gavin Mair.

The international guru enters the 2020 tennis schedule on a mind-boggling streak. Not only is he coming off his third straight profitable year, but anyone who has followed his tournament picks during that time is up over $22,000.

Mair is the phenom who called Andreescu winning the 2019 U.S. Open at 20-1, one year after calling Osaka to win that event at 32-1. In last year's French Open, Mair recommended Marketa Vondrousova at 60-1, and she made a stunning run to the final.

Now, Mair has broken down the latest Australian Open 2020 odds and released his coveted best bets to win it all. You can see them all at SportsLine. He doesn't think Williams will break through in Melbourne and tie Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

"Williams started 2020 with a bang, lifting a title in Auckland. However, I doubt that her victory should be seen as a surprise due to the lack of quality opposition in the field," Mair told SportsLine.

"The veteran American is still undoubtedly a top-level player and should be expected to make a deep run at the Australian Open. But the problem for her tends to come in the latter stages of a tournament. Williams has been a clear second-best in her last four Grand Slam finals," Mair said, adding that Williams "is accumulating mental damage" from those losses.

Instead, Mair loves a massive long shot who's "on the cusp of breaking through to win a Grand Slam and looks like an incredible value to do so in Australia." He's only sharing who to back at SportsLine.

So who wins the Australian Open 2020? Which massive long shot stuns the tennis world? Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair's best bets for the Australian Open, all from the acclaimed expert who just predicted Bianca Andreescu would win the U.S. Open at 20-1.