2020 Australian Open women's odds, picks, predictions: Tennis expert says Serena Williams poised for upset

No woman has repeated as Australian Open champion since Serena Williams did it in 2009 and 2010. Japan's Naomi Osaka will try to accomplish that feat when the year's first major begins on Monday from Melbourne Park. In a loaded 2020 Australian Open bracket filled with contenders who could win it all, Osaka faces a tall task due to her inconsistency. Of her 15 Grand Slam appearances, she's won two titles while failing to get beyond the fourth round in any other major.

Sportsbooks list 38-year-old American Serena Williams as the 22-5 favorite in the current 2020 Australian Open odds, followed by world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and Osaka at 9-1.

Williams has not won a major since the 2017 Australian Open, losing four Grand Slam finals in the past two years.

Williams has not won a major since the 2017 Australian Open, losing four Grand Slam finals in the past two years. In the 2019 U.S. Open final versus Bianca Andreescu, Williams committed 33 unforced errors and put just 44 percent of her first serves in play.

"While I think it is still fair to expect the veteran American to make a deep run, she has now been a clear second-best in her last four Grand Slam finals," Mair told SportsLine. "I believe there are two factors at play in Williams' struggles to win another major: Against a fellow top-tier player, the 38-year-old Williams is no longer able to match the best level in the world, and she is accumulating mental damage from defeats in the major finals."

