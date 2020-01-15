2020 Australian Open women's odds, picks, top predictions: Tennis expert says Ashleigh Barty primed for upset

The 2020 Australian Open odds board got a major shakeup when reigning U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu withdrew due to a knee injury. Andreescu, the 19-year-old Canadian sensation, was among the top three favorites to win the title along with American Serena Williams and Australian Ashleigh Barty. Now, with the year's first major slated to start Monday from Melbourne Park, bookmakers have released new Australian Open 2020 odds on the women's side.

Williams is the 22-5 favorite, followed by world No. 1 Barty and defending champion Naomi Osaka at 9-1, Simona Halep (10-1), Karolina Pliskova (12-1) and Madison Keys (18-1). Before you make any 2020 Australian Open picks or predictions, see what famed women's tennis expert Gavin Mair is picking.

Now, Mair has broken down the latest Australian Open 2020 odds. He's avoiding Barty at her low odds, saying she ranks "amongst the second tier of hard-court players in the world."

"Barty is idolized in Australia and last year cleaned up the coveted awards for Female Athlete of the Year and outright Sports Personality of the Year in her homeland," Mair added. "I believe there is a decent chance that Barty may struggle to handle the public pressure and expectation at her home Grand Slam, and there is recent evidence to support this claim. In November, Australia hosted France in the Fed Cup final and was expected to win with Barty leading the charge. However, Australia lost the tie, with Barty losing both a singles match and a doubles match on the final day. Furthermore, Australia is currently facing a crisis in the form of wild bush fires that have overwhelmed the island nation for several months. I believe this can only enhance the pressure on the home girl's shoulders from a public hoping for a good news story."

Mair believes a massive long shot is "on the cusp of breaking through to win a Grand Slam and looks like an incredible value to do so in Australia."

