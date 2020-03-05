2020 Davis Cup: Results, scores, how to watch, stream, time, qualifying round dates

The Davis Cup -- the premier international team event in professional men's tennis and the world's largest annual international team competition in sports -- is returning with it's revamped format for the second year in a row. As it now stands, 133 countries are competing for a spot in an 18-team tournament that will take place in Madrid. Last year's Spain defeated Canada in the finals.

The United States has historically dominated the tournament that began in 1900, but Team USA is going through a dry spell of sorts with regards to winning the whole thing. While America has 32 Davis Cup titles, they haven't won since 2007. That year, the championship team featured Andy Roddick, James Blake and the Bryan twins (Bob and Mike).

If they don't win it this year, next year's American team will almost certainly have no one on the roster who has experienced a Davis Cup title, as the Bryan Twins plan on retiring from professional tennis after the 2020 U.S. Open. The two have won a record 16 men's doubles grand slam titles together. But before this team even thinks that far ahead, they'll have to win their qualifier against Uzbekistan. Here's everything you need to know about that matchup.

How to watch USA vs. Uzbekistan Davis Cup Qualifier

Date: March 6, 5 p.m. HT (10 p.m. ET), March 7, 1 p.m. HT (6 p.m. ET)

Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Stream: CBS Sports



How to watch Davis Cup Finals: 18-Team Tournament

Date: November 23-29

Location: Madrid, Spain

Stream: CBS Sports