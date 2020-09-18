Naomi Osaka will not play in this year's French Open. After winning her third Grand Slam title at this year's US Open, Osaka announced her withdrawal from the final Grand Slam of the season on Thursday.

In a statement shared to social media, Osaka explained that she would be skipping the clay-court tournament due to a nagging hamstring injury. Osaka, 22, had her left hamstring taped during the entirety of her US Open run. She first sustained the injury in August at the Western & Southern Open, which forced her to withdraw from that championship match.

"Unfortunately I won't be able to play the French Open this year," Osaka said in the statement.

"My hamstring is still sore so I won't have enough time to prepare for the clay. These two tournaments came too close together for me this time. I wish the organizers and players all the best."

Defending champion Ashleigh Barty also withdrew from the French Open earlier this month. Barty cited coronavirus concerns and complications with travel that prevented her from adequately training for the tournament. After Serena Williams' semi-final defeat at the hands of runner up Victoria Azarenka, Williams confirmed her participation at the upcoming French Open.

Osaka has not made it past the third round at the French Open in her three career appearances. Last year, she lost to Karolina Pliskova lost in the third round.

The 2020 US Open was just the second Grand Slam of the season after Wimbledon announced the cancellation of its tournament this year. The 2020 French Open was postponed from its usual late May to early June schedule, and instead is now scheduled to begin on Sept. 27. With the changes, the French Open is set to begin just two weeks after the conclusion of the US Open.

Like the US Open, the French Open will operate with a two-location bubble set up for players to stay throughout the tournament. However, the French Tennis Federation has announced that there will be fans allowed to attend, with a maximum of 5,000 per day.